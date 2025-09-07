Tanker Carrying Sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG Leaves Chinese Port

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) – A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project has departed from a Chinese port, shiptracking data showed, a day after it berthed there.

Sunday’s LSEG data indicated that the Russian Voskhod LNG tanker was sailing southwards after leaving anchor at an LNG terminal in the port of Tieshan in China’s southwestern region of Guangxi.

The Russian-flagged tanker, with a cargo of 150,000 cubic meters of LNG, was loaded up at the Arctic LNG 2 facility in Gydan in northern Siberia on July 19, LSEG data showed.

The cargo is the second from the sanctioned project to dock in China after sanctioned tanker Arctic Mulan arrived at the Beihai LNG terminal in late August. Arctic Mulan’s cargo was the first from Arctic LNG to reach an end-user since it started up last year.

Reuters was not able to immediately able to ascertain if the LNG was discharged at Tieshan port.

(Reporting by Farah Master in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

