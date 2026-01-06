gCaptain-logo
U.S. President Donald Trump reads about tariffs on steel and aluminum, as Howard Lutnick stands in the background, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump reads about tariffs on steel and aluminum, as Howard Lutnick stands in the background, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Could Come As Soon As Friday

Bloomberg
January 6, 2026

By Greg Stohr (Bloomberg) — The US Supreme Court scheduled Friday as an opinion day, indicating that date will be the first chance for a ruling on President Donald Trump’s global tariffs

The court never says in advance which decisions are ready for release, only that rulings in argued cases are possible when the justices take the bench at 10:00 a.m. Washington time. A tariff decision is a possibility given the court’s expedited handling of the case so far.

A ruling against Trump on tariffs would undercut his signature economy policy and deliver his biggest legal defeat since returning to the White House. At issue are Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs, which placed levies of 10-50% on most imports, along with duties imposed on Canada, Mexico and China in the name of addressing fentanyl trafficking.

“We have a big Supreme Court case,” Trump told House Republicans Tuesday. “I hope they do what’s good for our country. I hope they do the right thing. The president has to be able to wheel and deal with tariffs.”

Arguments on Nov. 5 suggested the court was skeptical that Trump had authority to impose the tariffs under a 1977 law that gives the president special powers during emergency situations.

The court could also rule in a major redistricting case that could help Republicans keep control of Congress in this year’s midterm election. The court is considering sharply limiting use of the Voting Rights Act to create predominantly Black or Hispanic voting districts.

The announcement on the court’s website comes as the justices return from a four-week holiday recess.

The justices could schedule additional opinion days over the next two weeks. They will hear arguments on Tuesday on state laws that ban transgender girls and women from competing for their schools on female athletic teams. On Jan. 21 the court will consider Trump’s effort to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage-fraud allegations that she denies.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

trump tariffs
