Sudan Army Says RSF Attacks Key Port With Drones For First Time

May 4, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Sudan’s army said its opponents used drones to strike a military airbase and other locations in Port Sudan, the first apparent attacks of that kind on the Red Sea city in the two-year civil war.

Some of the strikes using so-called suicide drones caused “limited damage,” including hitting an ammunition depot at the base, the military said in a statement on Sunday. It reported no casualties, and said anti-aircraft weapons repelled other assaults.

Port Sudan is a stronghold of Sudan’s army, which is mired in a brutal conflict with the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group to control the North African nation that’s left as many as 150,000 people dead.

There was no immediate response by the RSF to the army’s claims.

Much of Sudan’s army-controlled government decamped to the coastal city earlier in the war. The military recaptured the capital, Khartoum, from the RSF in late March — a major blow for the group, although it still holds sway over much of the vast western region of Darfur.

