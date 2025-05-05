gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,119 members

Port Sudan

A man stands opposite the modern port at the harbour in Port Sudan at Red Sea State February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Sudan Army Says RSF Attacks Key Port With Drones For First Time

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
May 4, 2025

By Mohammed Alamin

May 4, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Sudan’s army said its opponents used drones to strike a military airbase and other locations in Port Sudan, the first apparent attacks of that kind on the Red Sea city in the two-year civil war.

Some of the strikes using so-called suicide drones caused “limited damage,” including hitting an ammunition depot at the base, the military said in a statement on Sunday. It reported no casualties, and said anti-aircraft weapons repelled other assaults.

Port Sudan is a stronghold of Sudan’s army, which is mired in a brutal conflict with the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group to control the North African nation that’s left as many as 150,000 people dead.

There was no immediate response by the RSF to the army’s claims. 

Read Also: Navy Combat-Support Ships in Action: The Sudan Evacuation Story

Much of Sudan’s army-controlled government decamped to the coastal city earlier in the war. The military recaptured the capital, Khartoum, from the RSF in late March — a major blow for the group, although it still holds sway over much of the vast western region of Darfur.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

drones
port
sudan
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,119 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Haifa Port, which is to be sold to India's Adani Ports and local partner Gadot in Haifa, Israel. Photo REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Ports

India Bans Imports From Pakistan And Pakistani Ships

By Rupam Jain NEW DELHI, May 3 (Reuters) – India said on Saturday it had banned the import of goods coming from or transiting via Pakistan and barred Pakistani ships as tensions rise between the nuclear-armed neighbours in the wake of a deadly attack on...

May 3, 2025
Total Views: 350
Novorossiisk port
Ports

Russia Declares State Of Emergency At Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) – The mayor of the Russian port city of Novorossiisk declared a state of emergency on Saturday after local authorities said a Ukrainian drone attack had damaged a grain terminal...

May 3, 2025
Total Views: 880
An illustration of the Teesport Offshore Gateway on the banks of the River Tees, next to PD Ports’ Tees Dock
Offshore

PD Ports Unveils Plans for Major Offshore Wind Hub on UK’s East Coast

PD Ports has announced ambitious plans to develop one of the UK’s largest offshore wind manufacturing and installation hubs, the Teesport Offshore Gateway. The proposed development, estimated at £200 million,...

April 30, 2025
Total Views: 1272