The Citadel Military College of South Carolina

The Citadel Military College of South Carolina. File Photo: Eli Wilson / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina Lawmaker Proposes Maritime Academy at The Citadel to Address Critical Mariner Shortage

Mike Schuler
August 7, 2025

A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing establishing a South Carolina Maritime Academy at The Citadel Military College, aiming to address critical workforce shortages in the U.S. maritime industry while creating affordable pathways for state residents to enter maritime careers.

“South Carolina is a global maritime leader without a formal training academy to match it,” said South Carolina Representative Thomas F. Hartnett, Jr. “Establishing a maritime academy at The Citadel will give our citizens a direct, affordable pathway to lucrative maritime careers that are currently out of reach for too many.”

Despite hosting one of the nation’s busiest and most strategically significant ports, South Carolina remains the only East Coast state with a Tier 1 port that lacks a state-supported maritime training program. Currently, aspiring mariners from South Carolina must seek licensure out of state at institutions like Texas A&M Maritime Academy or SUNY Maritime College, often at prohibitively high tuition rates.

The proposal comes at a critical time for the maritime industry. With more than 50% of current merchant marine officers expected to retire within the next 15-20 years, U.S. academies currently graduate fewer than 1,500 licensed officers annually—well below the estimated need of over 2,200 per year.

“The maritime industry faces significant challenges in meeting the growing demand for a skilled workforce,” said Bradley Kerr, Director of Sales & Marketing at Detyens Shipyards and Past Chairman of the Maritime Association of South Carolina (2022-2024). “To ensure the future security and resilience of our nation’s maritime infrastructure, we must establish accessible and robust pathways for local and state students to pursue careers in critical fields such as marine engineering, naval architecture, marine mechanics, and logistics, thereby fortifying our shipyards and logistical framework.”

The proposed academy would be integrated with The Citadel’s existing infrastructure rather than requiring the state to build a standalone campus, reducing startup costs and accelerating the launch timeline. It would offer degrees in marine engineering, logistics, and transportation, along with U.S. Coast Guard-licensed officer training.

Graduates of maritime academies typically earn starting salaries between $65,000 and $90,000, with lifetime career earnings often exceeding $4 million, according to projections cited by Rep. Hartnett.

The initiative aligns with President Trump’s April 2025 executive order titled “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” which mandates a thorough assessment of mariner training and education, including analyzing the potential for new merchant marine academies.

Rep. Hartnett presented the preliminary proposal to Brigadier General Sally C. Selden, Ph.D., Provost and Dean of The Citadel, on August 6, 2025. A working group will be assembled in the coming months to explore next steps with The Citadel, the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, and maritime industry partners.

mariner training
training
trump administration
