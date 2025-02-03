gCaptain-logo
Ship New to Russia Oil Trade Docks at Port Shaken by Sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Fuga Bluemarine crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel/File Photo

February 3, 2025

A tanker new to the Russian oil trade docked at the Pacific port of Kozmino over the weekend, as merchants seek to rebuild disrupted supply chains following broad US sanctions last month.

The Ling Hong, a 17-year-old Aframax that changed its name from Suvretta in January, berthed at the port on Saturday, ship-tracking data compiled by Kpler and Bloomberg show. The unsanctioned vessel loaded more than 670,000 barrels of ESPO crude and is expected to deliver its cargo to Dongying port in China’s Shandong province on Feb. 7, according to Kpler.

Sanctions by the outgoing Biden administration targeted around 70% of the ships that serviced Kozmino, threatening ESPO flows to China. Since those penalties were implemented, traders have offered an unusual pricing model to deliver oil from the port, shipping fees have surged, and tankers that used to haul Russian barrels from western terminals redeployed to the nation’s east.

Another tanker, the Bhilva, is currently ballasting off Kozmino and has signaled that it will dock at the port on Monday, according to ship-tracking data. The unsanctioned vessel that’s capable of transporting 740,000 barrels, u-turned in the Indian Ocean three weeks ago with no clear destination.

Sellers of ESPO are largely responsible for all logistical aspects of the trade until the barrels are delivered to buyers. Chinese refiners have been the major consumers of the grade, and cargoes can be delivered in a number of days.

A tanker new to the Russian oil trade has also picked up barrels from one of the nation’s western ports. The Breeze III, a 20-year-old Aframax, called for the first time at Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea last month, according to ship-tracking data. It docked Jan. 12 just days after the latest round of sanctions.

The unsanctioned ship loaded more than 660,000 barrels, sailed through the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal, and is now currently in the Red Sea near Egypt’s Ain Sukhna. It’s expected to reach Saudi Arabia later this week.

“The logistical pieces are moving into place to ensure that Russian barrels can continue to flow without passing sanctions risk onto customers,” according to a note from RBC Capital Markets LLC analysts including Brian Leisen.

Tags:

