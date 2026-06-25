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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 4, 2026

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 4, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Ship Hit Off Oman After IRGC Renewed Hormuz Transit Warnings

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 155
June 25, 2026

A Singapore-flagged containership has been struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman, just hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) renewed radio warnings that merchant vessels require Iranian permission to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of an incident involving a cargo vessel approximately 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman.

The vessel was hit on its starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge, UKMTO said. The ship’s master reported no casualties or environmental impact. Authorities are investigating the incident, while UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The attack came shortly after maritime security firm EOS Risk Group warned that commercial ships had begun turning around in the Strait following renewed broadcasts from the IRGC Navy, also known as the Sepah Navy.

Earlier Thursday, EOS Risk Group head Martin Kelly said the IRGC had resumed broadcasting that the Strait was closed and that transit was only permitted with Iranian authorization.

“Ships are turning around again in the Strait of Hormuz following Iranian reiteration that only ships with Iranian permission may transit,” Kelly said earlier in the day. “Sepah Navy (IRGC) continues to broadcast that the Strait is closed and warns of consequences should vessels continue to pass.”

Following news of the strike, Kelly said: “Singapore-flagged container ship attacked off Oman in SoH following repeated warnings from Iran that only the Iranian route, with Iranian permission is permitted.”

The radio message warned vessels that transit through the Strait of Hormuz was “only possible with Sepah Navy permission on designated route” and said any ship attempting to transit without permission, with its AIS switched off, or outside the designated route would be “responsible for any consequences of any danger.”

The incident marks the first reported attack on a commercial vessel since the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending months of hostilities and restoring commercial shipping through the strategic waterway.

Just one day earlier, the International Maritime Organization had begun coordinating the phased movement of hundreds of merchant vessels stranded inside the Persian Gulf. Under the IMO-led process, ships have been instructed to remain in place until contacted individually before proceeding through a temporary transit corridor established in coordination with Oman.

The new attack is likely to heighten concerns among shipowners, operators and marine insurers that the security situation remains volatile despite the ceasefire agreement and the gradual return of commercial traffic through the Strait.

It was not immediately clear whether the Singapore-flagged container ship was following the IMO-coordinated corridor, an Iranian-designated route, or another transit lane at the time of the attack. UKMTO identified the weapon only as an “unknown projectile,” and no group has claimed responsibility.

Tags:

Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

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