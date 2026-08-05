Houthis Escalate Red Sea Campaign, Claim Eighth Saudi Tanker Attack

The Houthis on Wednesday claimed responsibility for another attack on a Saudi oil tanker, while UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued a fresh warning about a separate explosion near a tanker in the Gulf of Aden and confirmed new details about the sinking of an Indian cargo vessel on Tuesday.

In a statement released on X Wednesday morning, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group struck the Saudi tanker Wafa in the northern Red Sea off Yanbu with “a number of ballistic missiles.”

The Houthis claimed the attack was part of their self-declared maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, saying Wafa was the eighth Saudi oil tanker targeted since the campaign began in late July. The group also claimed that 29 Saudi tankers have been forced to turn back in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, although those figures could not be independently verified.

“Their operations will continue and escalate in targeting Saudi oil tankers in the northern Red Sea,” the statement said, adding that the campaign is intended to close remaining access points after traffic was diverted away from the Bab el-Mandeb.

The claim has not been independently confirmed, and Saudi authorities have not publicly commented.

Separately, UKMTO on Wednesday reported an incident involving a tanker approximately 95 nautical miles southeast of Aden.

According to the advisory, the vessel’s master reported hearing a loud explosion in close proximity to the ship. All crew members were accounted for and safe, and authorities are investigating the incident. No pollution or damage was immediately reported.

The report comes less than 24 hours after another serious attack off Yemen that resulted in the loss of an Indian cargo vessel.

In a separate advisory issued Wednesday, UKMTO confirmed that the Indian mechanized sailing vessel Faize Noore Oliya was attacked by an uncrewed surface vessel about 9 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukha on Monday. The attack sparked a fire onboard before the vessel ultimately sank.

The crew was rescued by local authorities and all were reported safe.

The confirmation is the clearest official indication yet that the vessel was struck by an explosives-laden surface drone. No group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

India has strongly condemned the incident. Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said all 14 crew members, including 13 Indian nationals, were rescued safely by the Yemeni Coast Guard, while India’s Ministry of External Affairs called for an immediate end to attacks on commercial shipping and the restoration of free navigation through international waterways.

The latest incidents underscore the continued deterioration of maritime security in the Middle East.