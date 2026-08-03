Seafarer Happiness Slips as Chronic Strain Replaces Crisis, Survey Finds

Seafarer morale declined sharply in the second quarter of 2026 as the immediate shock of conflict in the Persian Gulf gave way to the grinding pressures of everyday life at sea, according to the latest Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) from The Mission to Seafarers.

The quarterly survey found overall happiness fell to 6.87 out of 10, down from 7.18 in the first quarter, reflecting what the organization described as a shift “from acute shock to chronic strain.”

“This quarter’s data should trouble the entire industry,” said Ben Bailey, Director of Programme at The Mission to Seafarers. “Seafarers are extraordinarily resilient, but we must not mistake resilience for unlimited capacity; endurance is not the same as wellbeing.”

While geopolitical tensions eased from the headlines, many of the industry’s longstanding challenges persisted. The report found that limited shore leave, heavy workloads, and stagnant real wages are steadily wearing down crews.

Shore leave received the lowest score of any category at 5.72, as short port stays, demanding schedules, and restricted terminal access continue to limit opportunities for time ashore. Workload management also remained a major concern, scoring 6.20, with respondents pointing to relentless watchkeeping schedules, mounting paperwork, inspections, and concerns that recorded rest hours often exist more for compliance than reality.

Despite the decline, the report found bright spots. Crew relationships scored 7.49, while onboard connectivity reached 7.46, highlighting the importance of strong team dynamics and reliable communication with families.

The survey also identified characteristics shared by higher-performing employers, including honoring crew change schedules, providing timely reliefs, offering merit-based promotions, and operating well-maintained vessels. One respondent summed up that experience simply: “I am heard, my company looks after the crew.”

The findings also point to growing recruitment and retention challenges, as seafarers increasingly compare maritime careers with shore-based opportunities rather than traditional industry pay scales. One respondent warned that younger workers see “no advantages remaining compared with a shore job.”

The report also revealed notable differences across demographic groups. Female respondents reported an average happiness score of 6.06, compared with 7.13 for men. Regionally, respondents operating in the Middle East recorded the lowest average score at 4.94, while container ship crews averaged 5.85, well below the industry-wide average. Mid-career seafarers between the ages of 35 and 55 also reported the lowest morale of any age group.

Bailey said crews continue to ask for fundamental improvements, including adequate rest, reliable connectivity, quality food, and wages that reflect the sacrifices of life at sea.

The index is produced in partnership with Inmarsat Maritime, Idwal, and other industry stakeholders. As part of the collaboration, Idwal’s vessel surveyors collect feedback aboard approximately 15 vessels each day, pairing seafarer experiences with independent vessel-condition data to help identify welfare issues and better target industry investment in crew wellbeing.