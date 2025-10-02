gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,372 members

An aerial view shows the oil tanker named Boracay (also called Pushpa)

An aerial view shows the oil tanker named Boracay (also called Pushpa), a vessel being investigated by French authorities and suspected of belonging to the so-called "shadow fleet" involved in the Russian oil trade, off the coast of the western France port of Saint-Nazaire, France, October 2, 2025. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sanctioned Tanker’s Captain Arrested in France as Danish Drone Mystery Deepens

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 2, 2025
Reuters

By Alessandro Parodi and Nerijus Adomaitis

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) – French police have arrested the Chinese captain of a sanctioned tanker suspected of operating for Russia’s “shadow fleet,” authorities said on Thursday, after the navy boarded the vessel anchored off western France.

Prior to sailing toward France, the Boracay, was approximately 50 nautical miles (90 km) south of Copenhagen on September 22 when drone activity forced the closure of the city’s airport around 1830 GMT, according to data from MarineTraffic.

It was also observed heading south along Denmark’s western coast on the evening of September 24 when drones were reported flying north of Esbjerg and near several nearby airports.

French and Danish authorities have yet to say whether the vessel, which has been sanctioned by Britain and the European Union, is suspected of involvement in the drone incursions.

Brest Prosecutor Stephane Kellenberger, whose office is handling the investigation into the Boracay, said the vessel was boarded last Saturday by a French Navy frigate off the coast of the island of Ouessant.

The vessel’s crew provided inconsistent information about its nationality during interactions with French maritime authorities, with the French Navy eventually concluding it was unflagged, Kellenberger said.

The ship’s captain and first officer, both Chinese nationals, were arrested for failure to justify the vessel’s nationality and refusal to comply with the orders of a commanding officer during a ship inspection at sea, he said.

However, the Brest prosecutors office has only decided to prosecute the captain for failure to comply, and released the first officer, Kellenberger said. His hearing is scheduled for February 23. Any other investigative angles fall outside the remit of the Brest prosecutor’s office, Kellenberger added.

MACRON CHEERS PROBE

President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the probe into the vessel, estimating that Russia’s “shadow fleet” contains 600 to 1,000 ships. On Thursday, he said it was important to get to the bottom of what happened in Denmark, adding that Russia’s shadow fleet represents an important part of Moscow’s business model and pressure should be placed upon it.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had no information about the vessel but added that the Russian military had to act sometimes to restore order when foreign countries had taken what spokesman Dmitry Peskov described as “provocative actions.”

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi and Makini Brice; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Richard Lough and Hugh Lawson)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

denmark
MT Boracay
Russia's Shadow Tanker Fleet
shadow fleet
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,372 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Stock photo of a tanker at sea
News

French Commandos Board Suspected ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker Off Saint-Nazaire

French military personnel have boarded the oil tanker Boracay, which is suspected of belonging to the so-called shadow fleet involved in the Russian oil trade, French media reported on Wednesday.

14 hours ago
Total Views: 1634
Barges make their way down the Mississippi River, where the water levels have reached historically record lows in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. October 23, 2022. Photo REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Shipping

Mississippi River Crisis: Low Water Levels Threaten Critical Harvest Season Shipping for Third Straight Year

The Mississippi River Basin is facing an emerging crisis as rapidly declining water levels threaten to restrict barge traffic during the peak harvest season, potentially disrupting critical agricultural exports and...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1479
Aerial of Liquified Natural Gas LNG carrier moored to a small gas terminal
Shipping

U.S. LNG Exports Hit Record for Second Straight Month

U.S. LNG exports hit a record in September at 9.4 million metric tons, beating their previous record of 9.3 million MT in August, according to preliminary data from financial firm LSEG.

20 hours ago
Total Views: 285