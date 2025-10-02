gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,375 members

Photo shows damage to the M/V Minervagracht following a Houthi missile attack in the Gulf of Aden

Photo shows damage to the M/V Minervagracht following a Houthi missile attack in the Gulf of Aden. Photo courtesy Photo courtesy French Armed Forces General Staff

Netherlands Calls on EU to Sanction Yemen’s Houthis After Ship Attack

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 1, 2025

ADEN, Oct 1 (Reuters) – The Netherlands called on the EU on Wednesday to sanction Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist group, after the organisation claimed responsibility for an attack on the Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden.

The Iran-aligned group has launched numerous assaults on vessels in the Red Sea since 2023, targeting ships they deem linked to Israel in what they describe as solidarity with Palestinians over Israel’s war on Gaza.

“The Houthis have long posed a serious threat to freedom of navigation,” the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Countries including the United StatesIsraelCanada and Australia have labelled the Houthis, formally known as Ansar Allah, as a terrorist organisation.

EU DECISION WOULD IMPLY ECONOMIC SANCTIONS

A potential EU decision to add the group to its terrorist list — which currently includes 13 individuals and 22 groups or entities — would imply economic sanctions and the freezing of funds and assets.

Monday’s strike on the Minervagracht injured two sailors and forced a helicopter evacuation of 19 crew members, according to the EU maritime mission Aspides and the vessel’s operator.

The Houthis’ military spokesperson said the attack was carried out by a cruise missile.

Amsterdam-based operator Spliethoff said Minervagracht was in international waters in the Gulf of Aden when it was hit, suffering substantial damage and a fire.

The Houthis said they attacked Minervagracht because its owner violated “the entry ban to the ports of occupied Palestine”.

It was the first Houthi attack on a commercial ship since September 1, when they targeted Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray near Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Yanbu.

In July, the Houthis attacked and sank the Magic Seas bulk carrier and Eternity C cargo ship in the Red Sea.

The last significant Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden was on the Singapore-flagged Lobivia container ship in July, 2024.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher, Mohammed Ghobari and Alessandro Parodi; Editing by Leslie Adler, Stephen Coates and Ed Osmond)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

gulf of aden
houthis
Minervagracht
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,375 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo shows damage to the M/V Minervagracht following a Houthi missile attack in the Gulf of Aden
Incidents

Dutch Cargo Ship Adrift and Ablaze After Attack in Gulf of Aden, EU Maritime Mission Says

The Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Minervagracht is on fire and drifting in the Gulf of Aden after an attack with an explosive device required the helicopter rescue of its 19 crew, the EU maritime mission Aspides and the vessel's operator said on Monday.

September 29, 2025
Total Views: 3244
Two Salvage Vessels Arrive in Canadian Arctic to Begin Refloating of Grounded ‘Thamesborg’
Grounding Incidents

Two Salvage Vessels Arrive in Canadian Arctic to Begin Refloating of Grounded ‘Thamesborg’

A tug and an ice-class cargo vessel have arrived in the Canadian Arctic to begin efforts to refloat the Dutch-flagged Thamesborg. The 21,359-dwt vessel has been aground on a shoal along the Northwest Passage since earlier this month.

September 23, 2025
Total Views: 29610
Cargo ship Thamesborg after running aground in Canada's Northwest Passage through the Arctic
Grounding Incidents

Inclement Weather Delays Salvage Efforts of Grounded Vessel ‘Thamesborg’ in the Canadian Arctic

Ten days after hitting a shoal along Canada’s Arctic Northwest Passage Dutch-flagged general cargo vessel Thamesborg remains aground. Operator Wagenborg continues to stage for the salvage operation, but inclement weather forced a temporary delay of some operations. Photos show the vessel enveloped in thick fog.

September 17, 2025
Total Views: 5138