gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,124 members

Russia’s Newest Icebreaking Tanker Reaches Arctic Mega Project ‘Vostok Oil’ For First Time

Arc6 oil tanker 'Valentin Pikul' in Murmansk in March 2025. (Source: Pangolin/Fleetphoto.ru)

Russia’s Newest Icebreaking Tanker Reaches Arctic Mega Project ‘Vostok Oil’ For First Time

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
June 10, 2025

Russia’s newest ice-capable oil tanker, Valentin Pikul, has reached the Vostok Oil project, under construction in the high Arctic, for the first time.

The trip through hundreds of nautical miles of sea ice likely serves as the vessel’s ice trials.

Valentin Pikul is the first high ice-class oil tanker constructed by Russia’s Zvezda shipyard; albeit in partnership with South Korean builder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

Russia envisions Valentin Pikul and dozens of additional Arctic shuttle tankers to carry hundreds of millions of barrels of crude oil each year from Rosneft’s Vostok Oil project. Delayed several times, in part due to Western sanctions, the facility is expected to begin production and exports next year

Vostok Oil is currently the world’s largest investment in oil or gas, with total development costs likely to exceed $120bn. At full buildout the project is designed to produce in excess of 100 million tons per year, nearly tripling current Arctic shipping volume.

Over the past three years Rosneft has turned the Arctic tundra around Sever Bay into a bustling industrial hub satellite images reveal.

Valentin Pikul departed from Murmansk two weeks ago passing to the north of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago before transiting through the Kara Sea and into the mouth of Yenisei Gulf, where Vostok Oil is being built on the Taymyr Peninsula.

After approaching Sever Bay and the oil terminal under construction on June 4, the vessel has continued operating through sea ice in the vicinity and now remains at anchor to the north of the project.

Rosneft took delivery of Valentin Pikul in January this year and the vessel made its way through the Suez Canal in March. For much of the spring it had remained at anchor in Kola Bay near Murmansk in final preparation for ice trials.

Valentin Pikul’s voyage from Murmansk to the Vostok Oil project passing through extensive sea ice. (Source: Shipatlas)

Since 2022 Rosneft has shipped millions of tons of construction equipment to the Taymyr Peninsular split across thousands of deliveries, working year-round to construct the port, loading terminal, and hundreds of kilometers of pipelines. 

A key element of the project is a 5.8 kilometer underwater pipeline to carry crude oil across the Yenisei River near the town of Dudinka en route to Sever Bay. Rosneft completed this challenging segment of the pipeline network in 2024.

Pilot oil production for the project began in Q1 2025 and Rosneft continues work on the first two oil loading berths in Sever Bay.

Tags:

arctic
arctic shipping
northern sea route
rosneft
russia
vostok oil
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,124 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Japan’s Taiyo Oil Imports Russian Crude on US-Sanctioned Tanker
Energy

Japan’s Taiyo Oil Imports Russian Crude on US-Sanctioned Tanker

The Japanese oil refiner Taiyo Oil Co. is taking delivery of a cargo of Russian crude on a tanker that’s blacklisted by both the US Treasury and the European Union. 

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1539
Everest Energy at Koryak
Energy

Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ Loads First LNG in Eight Months Signaling Breakthrough in Search for Buyer

After months of inactivity Russia’s nascent fleet of sanctioned LNG carriers is on the move again. The 79,800-cbm Arctic Mulan (ex-Mulan) pulled alongside the 360,000-cbm Koryak FSU inside Bechevinskaya Bay in Kamchatka late on June 2. The LNG carrier has been in ballast for the past five months suggesting that it will be receiving cargo from the storage barge.

June 4, 2025
Total Views: 8771
Western Oil Tanker Firms Flock Back to Russia After Price Plunge
Energy

Western Oil Tanker Firms Flock Back to Russia After Price Plunge

From Athens to New York, oil tanker companies from Group of Seven nations are flocking back to the Russian oil trade. Tumbling global oil prices this year brought western-owned ships back into legal compliance with a G-7 cap that was designed to curb the Kremlin’s access to petrodollars. At the same time, sweeping farewell sanctions from the outgoing Biden administration temporarily disrupted a so-called shadow fleet of vessels that Russia had been using.

May 30, 2025
Total Views: 11549