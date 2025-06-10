gCaptain-logo
A satellite image shows the cargo ship Rubymar before it sank, on the Red Sea. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Bulk Carrier Safety Improves But Red Sea Attacks Cast Shadow Over Sector

Mike Schuler
June 10, 2025

INTERCARGO’s latest casualty report reveals a significant improvement in bulk carrier safety over the past decade, though emerging security threats in the Red Sea region have introduced new challenges to the maritime industry.

According to the Bulk Carrier Casualty Report 2025, the industry recorded 20 bulk carrier losses (10,000 dwt and above) between 2015 and 2024, resulting in 89 seafarer fatalities. Groundings emerged as the primary cause of vessel losses at 45%, while cargo liquefaction proved the deadliest threat, accounting for over 60% of fatalities with 55 deaths.

The report highlights a particularly concerning development in 2024, when three bulk carriers – Rubymar, True Confidence, and Tutor – faced attacks in the Red Sea involving missiles, drones, and uncrewed surface vessels. These incidents, which claimed four seafarer lives, represent a marked deterioration in maritime security conditions in the region which continue to persist.

“The dry bulk sector should take pride in the improved safety performance reflected in this year’s report. But the unacceptable attacks on merchant ships in 2024 have reminded us that safety today extends beyond seamanship and regulatory compliance; it is fundamentally about protecting human life.,” said INTERCARGO Chairman John Xylas. “Seafarers must never be placed in harm’s way for simply doing their jobs.”

The positive trends in safety are attributed to several factors, including enhanced ship design, improved crew training, and stronger regulatory frameworks. Current statistics show bulk carrier losses averaging just two per year, with a notable decrease in average fatalities per casualty across successive 10-year periods.

Despite these improvements, INTERCARGO identifies ongoing challenges, particularly regarding improperly declared cargoes and navigational failures. A significant concern is the delayed submission of accident investigation reports by flag States, with average reporting times to the IMO GISIS platform exceeding two years – a delay that hampers the industry’s ability to implement timely safety measures.

With over 12,500 bulk carriers currently in service globally and increasing demand for dry cargo trade, INTERCARGO maintains its commitment to achieving zero loss of life and zero loss of ships. The organization continues to collaborate with industry stakeholders while advocating for enhanced security measures in high-risk regions.

A Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak conducts an overflight of a fire aboard the cargo vessel Morning Midas approximately 260 miles southwest of Adak, June 8, 2025.
Accidents

Salvage Tug Arrives as Car Carrier 'Morning Midas' Continues to Burn Off Alaska Coast

The Coast Guard continues to respond to a vessel fire aboard the car carrier Morning Midas, located approximately 220 miles south of Adak, Alaska, as the first salvage vessel arrives...

13 hours ago
Total Views: 6981
FILE PHOTO: A person walks near the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Shipping

Congress Passes Maritime Security and Cargo Preference Bills to Bolster U.S. Ports and Fleet

The U.S. House of Representatives today passed a package of nine transportation-related bills, including several aimed at enhancing maritime supply chain security, reinforcing the U.S. flag fleet, and cracking down...

16 hours ago
Total Views: 1452
Smoke and flames coming from the Wan Hai 503 off the coast of Kochi, India
Accidents

4 Remain Missing After Explosions Rock Singapore-Flagged Containership Off India

Four people remain missing after a major fire on a Singapore-flagged containership off the southwest coast of India. Multiple explosions and fires erupted aboard the Singapore-flagged container vessel MV WAN...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 3628