Russia’s Zvezda Shipyard Delivers First Arctic Oil Tanker After 3-Year Delay, But Vessel Already Sanctioned by US

After years of trying to construct Arctic-capable oil and LNG tankers within Russia, the Zvezda shipyard in the Far East has, for the first time, succeeded in delivering a vessel.

The 69,000 dwt Arc6 ice-class Panamax shuttle tanker Valentin Pikul has been delivered to registered owner Rosnefteflot JSC. The vessel is now listed as “for orders” outside the Zvezda yard.

It is expected to shuttle oil from the Varandey offshore loading system, the world’s most northerly continuously operating oil terminal, in the Pechora Sea to the Murmansk transfer hub.

Last week’s round of U.S. sanctions targets the flow of Russian oil from its three Arctic projects, Varandey, Prirazlomnoye, and Novy Port. The new measures target the entire fleet of ice-capable oil tankers, including in a preemptive manner newly launched Valentin Pikul.

Russia will likely continue to employ shadow fleet tactics to sell oil to markets, though the latest measures have led to apprehension among buyers as concerns over secondary sanctions grow for anyone landing sanctioned Russian oil.

Like the Arc7 LNG tankers under construction at Zvezda alongside Valentin Pikul, large parts of the ship were designed and constructed by Samsung Heavy Industries, with final assembly and buildout at Zvezda.

With an Arc6 ice class the 257 meter-long vessel will be able to break through up to 1.5m of ice and operate independently without icebreaker assistance. Like its larger Arc7 LNG carrier cousins it is a double-acting ship with an icebreaking stern used in more challenging ice conditions.

The Zvezda shipbuilding complex has been touted by Russian President Putin as a key tool to overcome dependence on South Korean shipyards for Arctic-capable tankers. Zvezda is also constructing the world’s largest nuclear icebreaker, twice as powerful as any other.

However, progress at Zvezda has been limited with a number of vessels years behind schedule and their future uncertain due to the departure of Western companies.

Valentin Pikul may be followed by the first Arc7 LNG carrier Aleksey Kosygin in the coming weeks. The vessel completed a first set of sea trials earlier this month. Delivery of additional Arc7 gas carriers will depend on if Russia can complete the LNG membrane tank and procure azimuthing propulsion units without Western suppliers.



From the time of order to delivery Valentin Pikul took almost seven years, with four years passing since it was laid down in December 2020.