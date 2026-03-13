Russia’s Newest Arc7 LNG Carrier ‘Konstantin Posyet’ Leaves Zvezda Yard For Possible Sea Trials

An ice-class LNG carrier under construction at Russia’s Zvezda shipyard in the Far East may have begun sea trials this week, a potentially important step in Moscow’s efforts to expand a shortage-stricken fleet needed to ship Arctic gas exports despite Western sanctions.

An Arc7 ice-class liquefied natural gas carrier being completed at Russia’s Zvezda shipbuilding complex appears to have left the yard and moved into nearby waters, possibly marking the start of sea trials for the vessel, according to ship-tracking data and industry observations.

The vessel, Konstantin Posyet, was recently observed in Ussuri Bay a short distance from the Zvezda yard near the Pacific port city of Bolshoy Kamen. Its automatic identification system (AIS) signal first appeared several months ago, but the latest movement is the first indication that the ship has departed the construction site.

If confirmed, the trials would mark progress for Russia’s efforts to finish a series of Arc7 ice-class LNG carriers that are crucial for transporting cargo from Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project along the Northern Sea Route.

Russia has struggled to complete the ships after Western sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine disrupted supplies of key equipment and technology needed for specialized LNG carriers.

Five partially built Arc7 hulls were originally supplied by South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries for final completion at the Zvezda yard. However, construction stalled when foreign suppliers withdrew from the Russian market, leaving Moscow scrambling to replace critical systems ranging from propulsion units to LNG containment technology.

Industry sources have long believed that only the first two vessels in the series were equipped with membrane LNG containment systems supplied by French engineering firm GTT before it exited Russia in 2023. The first vessel, the Alexey Kosygin, has already completed trials and entered service supporting the Arctic LNG 2 project this January.

The identity of the second vessel fitted with the GTT system has been widely assumed to be Pyotr Stolypin. However, the emergence of Konstantin Posyet outside the Zvezda yard raises questions about whether earlier assumptions about the order of completion were correct.

Russian industry officials have previously said domestic alternatives for several critical LNG carrier components are now being developed. According to reporting by Russia’s Oil and Gas Information Agency, a locally developed membrane containment system has undergone extensive testing and received preliminary approval from the Russian Maritime Register in 2025.

It remains unclear whether Konstantin Posyet is equipped with this domestically developed containment technology or whether it is one of the vessels that managed to receive the earlier French-supplied system before sanctions took effect.

Similar uncertainty surrounds the ship’s azimuthing propulsion units, another key technology traditionally sourced from Western manufacturers. A joint venture formed between General Electric and Rosneftformed to provide the azimuth units has since been dissolved.

The progress of any Arc7 carrier at Zvezda is closely watched by energy analysts because Russia faces a shortage of specialized ice-class LNG vessels capable of operating year-round in Arctic waters. The Arc7 design allows ships to break through more than two metres of ice and carry roughly 170,000 cubic metres of LNG. ?

That shortage has become one of the main constraints on Russia’s ambitions to expand Arctic energy exports. Arctic LNG 2, Moscow’s flagship new LNG project, currently has only two Arc7 vessels available for cargo movements.

If Konstantin Posyet successfully completes sea and gas trials and enters service in the coming months, it could provide a welcome addition to the fleet supporting the project.

The development would also signal that Russia may be making progress completing additional Arc7 ships at Zvezda despite the loss of Western technology and suppliers, potentially allowing further vessels in the series – such as Pyotr Stolypin or Sergei Witte – to move closer to completion.