LNG carrier Alexey Kosygin sea trials

LNG carrier Alexey Kosygin. Photo courtesy Zvezda Shipbuilding

Russia’s New Arc7 LNG Carrier ‘Alexey Kosygin’ Steams North Toward Arctic LNG 2

Malte Humpert
January 6, 2026

The newly delivered Arc7 ice-class liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Alexey Kosygin has departed the Russian Far East on its maiden voyage and is heading toward the Northern Sea Route (NSR). Analysts say it’s a clear signal that state-controlled Sovcomflot is eager to begin deploying the vessel to support sanctioned energy giant Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 (ALNG2) project.

The Arc7 tanker was formally handed over from the Zvezda shipyard to Sovcomflot just over a week ago and has since set course northward toward the NSR and the Utrenniy terminal on the Gydan Peninsula. 

Analysts say its movement, likely including ice trials en route, reflects the urgency in getting the vessel into operational service during winter months when conventional carriers are unable to reach the project.

En route to the Arctic Alexey Kosygin pulled up alongside the Koryak FSU on January 6, likely to test FSU berthing and ship-to-ship procedures with its new crew. “I believe Koryak has very little LNG onboard, Kosygin likewise, but it might get some extra LNG “heel” for boil-off propulsion use,” says Kjell Eikland, director of shipping data provider Eikland Energy.

Sovcomflot applied for a Northern Sea Route permit a week ago on December 30. The permit was granted just six days later on January 5 giving the Alexey Kosygin the right to travel independently without an icebreaker through sections 1-28 of the NSR until January 31 – a sufficient window for completing trials and reaching the Arctic LNG 2 project. 

It also includes a stipulation effective February 1 allowing independent operation even in severe ice conditions through sections 1-7, the route from ALNG2 via Ob Bay into the Kara Sea en route to the Barents Sea transshipment point. This suggests a planned entry into service for the LNG project after February 1.

Satellite image showing Alexey Kosygin heading for Koryak FSU on January 6. (Source: Sentinel 2)

Industry observers expect the vessel’s ice trials to take about three weeks as it continues north; nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir is still operating in the East Siberian Sea, possibly to escort or assist during testing.

Eikland said Novatek’s timetable reflects its operational pressure. “Novatek must be in a hurry to support and relieve workhorse Christophe de Margerie LNG carrier in its current shuttle service between Arctic LNG 2 and the Saam FSU,” he said, referring to the only other Arc7 vessel now in service.

“The immediate objective is likely to quickly move the ship to ALNG2 in the Ob Bay, but also do initial ice-testing led or escorted by the Sibir nuclear icebreaker,” Eikland added.

Once trials are complete and the new carrier enters service, it could significantly improve the logistical situation for the heavily sanctioned ALNG2 project. The plant has struggled to export LNG in winter without sufficient ice-capable ships, forcing a lengthy production shutdown last year. 

With Alexey Kosygin joining Christophe de Margerie on the shuttle route to the Saam FSU near Murmansk, Novatek will effectively double its winter export capacity.

Eikland said the “main benefit of Alexey Kosygin’s arrival is largely for increased regularity and upstream operational flexibility,” helping provide a more dependable link between the Arctic production site and export infrastructure.

Industry analysts estimate that with two Arc7 carriers operating, ALNG2 could transport LNG at an annualized rate of roughly 2.8-3.0 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) this winter, still well below the project’s 9.9 mtpa currently installed capacity, but a marked improvement over last winter’s prolonged outages.

Tags:

Arc7
arctic
arctic lng 2
arctic shipping
LNG
russia
