‘Dark Fleet’ LNG Carrier Forced to Turn Back as Early Winter Ice Blocks Access to Arctic LNG 2

In recent days Russia’s medium ice-class LNG carrier Buran has failed repeatedly to reach the Arctic LNG 2 terminal in Ob Bay as thick, early-season ice has shut down regular navigation. The events underscore mounting winter constraints on the Northern Sea Route and the project’s acute shortage of powerful Arc7 carriers.

The Arc4-class Buran attempted four times since December 2 to push south into Ob Bay, alternately following closely behind two nuclear icebreakers, 50 Let Pobedy and Arktika, working to open a path through the ice. Two nearby Arc7 LNG carriers in service of neighboring Yamal LNG project were also part of the convoy.

Despite the support Buran never made it far enough south to reach the Arctic LNG 2 site. Sea ice in Ob Bay has reached 50 cm or more in thickness amid temperatures plunging below –20°C, shutting down approaches earlier and more forcefully than in recent years.

Buran‘s recent AIS path showing four attempts to travel down into Ob Bay between December 2-7. (Source: Maritime Optima)

The difficulty is particularly consequential for Arctic LNG 2, which sits further south in Ob Bay than its sister project Yamal LNG – making its access corridor more vulnerable to fast, early ice formation. The Buran is one of four Arc4-class LNG carriers available to Novatek. Although the company may have hoped these vessels could continue sailing into December, their medium ice-class is proving insufficient for the heavy first-year ice now building in the region.

Last month Buran also struggled to pass through the East Siberian Sea, taking a week to find a path through the ice.



After nearly a week of back-and-forth maneuvering at the mouth of Ob Bay, the Buran has seemingly abandoned its efforts and retreated back into the Kara Sea. Its withdrawal sharply illustrates the limitations of both Russia’s icebreaker support and the vessel lineup allocated to the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project.

Polar View Sentinel 1 images showing Buran’s path through the sea ice in the mouth of Ob Bay on December 7. (Source: Sentinel 1)

Novatek has only one Arc7-class LNG carrier, Christophe de Margerie, available for Arctic LNG 2 this season. But the ship is currently far away, near Kamchatka, after being dispatched on a winter eastbound voyage through the Northern Sea Route toward Asia. The move, seen as risky from a logistical standpoint, leaves the project without its most capable vessel for the moment.

For now Russia continues operating a nuclear icebreaker, Sibir, along the eastern section of the Northern Sea Route, likely to facilitate Christophe de Margerie’s return via the route back to pick up another cargo at Arctic LNG 2. Though Novatek may also elect to not risk its sole Arc7 vessel; Christophe de Margerie previously sustained damage along the NSR during a winter transit requiring a months-long stint at a Chinese shipyard.

The Buran’s failed attempt underscores the steep operational hurdles facing Arctic LNG 2 as it tries to sustain even minimal winter exports. Without enough Arc7 carriers, and with Arc4 vessels unable to overcome the advancing ice, the project’s ability to maintain output in the coming months appears increasingly constrained.



A second Arc7 LNG carrier Alexey Kosygin could possibly become available in the coming weeks. The vessel continues to undergo sea trials near Russia’s Zvezda shipyard in the Far East. After a year of repeated trials sources say the LNG carrier could be getting close to commissioning.