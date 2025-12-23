Ice-class LNG Tanker Lifts First Winter Cargo From Russia’s Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2

An Arc7 ice-class liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier has completed the first-ever winter pickup of LNG from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 plant, a milestone for the project as its majority owner Novatek may seek to keep limited production running through the harsh Arctic winter.

The cargo was loaded on December 19 at the Utrenniy terminal by the Christophe de Margerie, marking the first winter shipment from Arctic LNG 2 since the sanctioned project opened in August 2024. The vessel is now sailing west toward the Barents Sea, where it is expected to either transfer its cargo to a conventional LNG carrier at the Kildin reloading anchorage or unload it into the Saam FSU, both near Murmansk.

Last winter Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 halted production in October as the project lacked access to high ice-class LNG carriers capable of operating safely during winter sea ice conditions. The latest pickup highlights modest progress this season, as Novatek now has access to a single Arc7 vessel.

The Christophe de Margerie returned to the Russian Arctic from the Koryak FSU via the Northern Sea Route before loading at Arctic LNG 2. Based on experience from similar shuttle operations at the nearby Yamal LNG plant, the vessel could potentially maintain a twice-monthly shuttle through winter, moving roughly 150,000 metric tons of LNG per month.

However, the latest cargo was the first in four weeks – also by Christophe de Margerie – underscoring the challenges posed by advancing winter ice. A medium ice-class Arc4 LNG carrier, Buran, attempted repeatedly to reach the terminal in early December but abandoned its efforts after four failed attempts despite icebreaker escorts, and has since returned to the Barents Sea.

Christophe de Margerie‘s route through ice from Arctic LNG 2 to the Barents Sea. (Source: Maritime Optima)

Novatek is expected to operate conservatively with its sole Arc7 carrier, relying heavily on icebreaker support through Ob Bay to limit wear and damage. The Christophe de Margerie sustained damage during previous winter transits and spent several months undergoing repairs in a Chinese shipyard in 2024. As a sanctioned vessel, it cannot access European yards, increasing operational risks.

At full capacity, Arctic LNG 2’s first two production trains are designed to produce 6.6 million tonnes per annum each, requiring at least a dozen Arc7 carriers for uninterrupted operations. It remains unclear whether Novatek will keep one or both trains running at low rates through winter or shut production later in the season. Onsite storage tanks can support several additional cargoes.

Prospects would improve significantly if a second Arc7 carrier, Aleksey Kosygin, enters service. The vessel remains at Russia’s Zvezda shipyard after prolonged sea trials, with no clear timeline for commissioning.