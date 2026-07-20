gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 104,581 members

Russian Attack on Corn Ship Off Ukraine’s Odesa Kills 10

The Panama-flagged bulk carrier ship, the Navi Star arrives at Foynes Port delivering 33,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn to Ireland after departing Odessa following the formation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, in Foynes, Ireland August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Russian Attack on Corn Ship Off Ukraine’s Odesa Kills 10

Reuters
Total Views: 194
July 20, 2026

ODESA, Ukraine July 20 (Reuters) – A Russian missile strike on a ship carrying corn near Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa killed 10 people, Ukrainian officials said on Monday, in the deadliest attack in a weeks-long flare-up of violence in the Black Sea.

Russia hit the Golden Leo – a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship manned by a crew from India and Syria – with three cruise missiles, causing a fire on Sunday, Ukraine’s navy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

A Reuters witness in Odesa saw smoke billowing from a vessel off the coast on Sunday, which Reuters was able to confirm was the Golden Leo.

A separate Russian attack on Odesa, Ukraine’s largest seaport, killed three people and wounded three others on Monday, Serhiy Lysak, head of the city’s military administration, said. He said infrastructure facilities came under attack but gave no further details.

NIGHTTIME RESCUE OPERATION

A search and rescue operation lasted all night, Ukraine’s seaports authority said, adding that nine crew members and one of its maritime pilots were killed. Eight of the vessel’s 17 crew members were rescued, it added.

Golden Leo is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd, according to LSEG data. Its manager, Friends Shipping Co SA, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

There was no immediate public comment from Moscow on the incident.

UKRAINE, RUSSIA STEP UP STRIKES ON CRUCIAL SHIPPING ROUTE

The Black Sea was a flashpoint of the Ukraine war in the months following Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of its neighbor. But under a deal meant to ease global price shocks and allow both countries to ship grain, shipping had largely resumed.

Moscow and Kyiv, however, are now stepping up attacks in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov and targeting key revenue sources.

Ukrainian forces have hit Russian energy infrastructure, including oil tankers, while Russia is intensifying its attacks on Ukraine’s deepwater ports and cargo vessels.

Russia’s defense ministry said on Monday that its forces hit fuel reservoirs at the port of Odesa overnight, Interfax reported.

Russian strikes have killed 28 people in the Odesa region so far this month, its governor said on Monday.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters, and the renewed violence on this route has raised concerns about supply.

Ukraine, which in recent seasons accounted for about 6% of global wheat exports and about 11% of global corn exports, has lost about a third of its capacity to export grain via its Black Sea ports due to Russian missile and drone attacks, traders and analysts have said.

The Ukrainian attacks have forced Russia, the world’s top grain exporter, to limit shipping in the Sea of Azov — a route that handles about a quarter of its grain exports, sources have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Vinaya K; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Aidan Lewis, Jason Neely, Ros Russell)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

missiles
Odesa
russia
ukraine
Ukraine War

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 104,581 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Sanctioned Heavy-Lift Ships Deliver Key Arctic LNG 2 Modules to Russia, Pointing to Construction Restart
News

Sanctioned Heavy-Lift Ships Deliver Key Arctic LNG 2 Modules to Russia, Pointing to Construction Restart

Two sanctioned heavy-lift vessels carrying key top-side modules for Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project have arrived at Novatek’s Belokamenka construction yard after a journey of nearly 2½ months from eastern China, offering the clearest indication yet that work on the project’s long-stalled third production train could be resuming despite Western sanctions.

13 hours ago
Total Views: 1553
A civilian vessel is on fire, as Ukraine's navy spokesman reported a Russian military strike on a civilian vessel, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the Black Sea port of Odesa
News

Russian Drone Strikes Damage Foreign-Flagged Ships at Ukrainian Port, Killing Three

Russia attacked two Ukrainian Black Sea port cities on Friday, killing three people, officials said, as Moscow intensifies pressure on Ukraine's key trade routes.

July 17, 2026
Total Views: 839
EU Lawmakers Urge Denmark’s Fayard to Halt Servicing of Russian Arctic LNG Fleet
News

EU Lawmakers Urge Denmark’s Fayard to Halt Servicing of Russian Arctic LNG Fleet

More than 100 lawmakers from the European Parliament and national legislatures across Europe have called on Denmark’s Fayard shipyard to immediately stop servicing specialized LNG carriers that transport Russian Arctic gas, intensifying pressure on the last European shipyard still maintaining the icebreaking vessels critical to Moscow’s Yamal LNG export project.

July 17, 2026
Total Views: 920