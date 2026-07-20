Crew Abandons Burning Tanker After Attack Near Strait of Hormuz

A merchant tanker was abandoned after being struck by an unknown projectile near the Strait of Hormuz, according to an updated advisory from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident occurred about 8 nautical miles northwest of Kumzar, Oman, along the U.S-coordinated southern route adjacent to Oman’s coastline.

UKMTO initially reported that a vessel was on fire after receiving information from military authorities. In an updated advisory issued later Monday, the agency reclassified the incident as an attack after confirming with the company’s security officer that the vessel had been struck by an unknown projectile.

According to UKMTO, the crew safely abandoned the vessel and were recovered by a tugboat. The fire remains active, and the vessel is currently adrift. No environmental impact has been reported.

The agency advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities continue their investigation.

The vessel is believed to be the Kavomaleas, a Malta-flagged Panamax tanker managed by Greece’s Dynacom Tankers.

Dynacom said the tanker was struck by two projectiles, triggering a fire in the engine room.

“After deploying the shipboard fire suppression system, the master made the decision to evacuate the vessel,” the company said.

All crew members were rescued by Omani authorities and transferred safely ashore, according to the company.

The attack comes as the security situation around the Strait of Hormuz continues to deteriorate amid renewed fighting between the United States and Iran.

On Sunday evening, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed its ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets, including coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, communications networks, and command centers. CENTCOM said the strikes are intended to further reduce Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident marks the latest attack on commercial shipping in the region, where merchant vessels have increasingly come under fire as military operations and maritime security risks continue to escalate.