Russia Oil Cargo Earlier Linked to Reliance Discharges Elsewhere

By Rakesh Sharma (Bloomberg) — Two tankers carrying Russian Urals crude, both of which had signaled India’s Sikka port as their destination last week, have updated their details, according to data compiled by analytics firm Kpler, with one of the vessels discharging at a neighboring facility over the weekend.

Cosmo Sail had issued signals indicating Sikka as its next port of call on Dec. 29, Kpler data show, a detail that led it to link the shipment to the giant Jamnagar refinery operated by Reliance Industries Ltd. A few days later, however, the vessel delivered its cargo to an adjacent single-point mooring facility owned by Bharat Petroleum Corp.

Another vessel, Kartha, which issued signals showing Sikka as destination on Dec. 31, has since updated that to the nearby port of Vadinar on India’s west coast, Kpler data show. Ships occasionally use Sikka as shorthand for the wider area.

The signals published by Kpler are based on indications of the vessel’s destination provided by the tanker itself. Signals also include other vital information on identities, position, speed and course. While they’re indicative of the ship’s — and the captain’s — intention, they can be updated as the boat approaches its discharge port, or if the destination changes en route.

Bloomberg reported last week that at least three tankers carrying nearly 2.2 million barrels of Urals were indicating Reliance’s port and plant as destination. A Reliance spokesman said at the time that the company did not have any committed cargoes of Russian crude for delivery in January.

The third tanker, Vokki, is sailing off Oman and is still indicating Sikka as its destination port, according to Kpler.

Reliance reiterated on Tuesday that the report on oil destined for Jamnagar was “completely false”, adding its refinery has not received any cargo of Russian oil in approximately the past three weeks “and is not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January.”

BPCL did not immediately respond to Bloomberg queries.

India, one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude in recent years, has come under increasing scrutiny from President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration over its trade with Moscow — criticism that New Delhi has publicly rebuffed. The uncertainty has weighed on imports, with volumes sliding to their lowest level in three years last month.

