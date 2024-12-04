gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,994 members that receive our newsletter.

Report: Russian Ship Fired Flare at German Helicopter in Baltic Sea

FILE PHOTO: A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia's military vessels, including the warship Marshal Krylov, sailing during the drills Umka-2022 in the Chukchi Sea, in this still image taken from handout footage released September 16, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Report: Russian Ship Fired Flare at German Helicopter in Baltic Sea

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 4, 2024
reuters logo

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) – A German defense ministry spokesperson could not confirm media reports on Wednesday about an incident between a German army helicopter and a Russian ship in the Baltic Sea.

According to the German press agency dpa, the crew of the Russian ship had fired signal ammunition. The helicopter had been on a reconnaissance mission, according to the report.

Asked about the report at a regular news conference, a spokesperson for the defense ministry said he could not confirm the incident.

There was no immediate Russian response to the German media reports.

The report cited German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as briefly mentioning the incident on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels but added that she did not give details.

On social media platform X, Baerbock said following the press reports that Russia was expanding its hybrid attacks in the Baltic Sea area and that NATO would bolster its monitoring and protection of critical infrastructure as a result.

Russian President Vladimir “Putin is attacking our peace order with hybrid attacks,” she wrote on X.

Last month two subsea cables – one linking Finland and Germany and the other connecting Sweden to Lithuania – were damaged in less than 24 hours, prompting German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius to say he assumed it was sabotage.

Sweden, Germany and Lithuania all launched criminal investigations last week, zeroing in on Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3, which left the Russian port of Ust-Luga on Nov. 15.

Russia denied any responsibility for the damaged cables.

(Additional reporting by Christian KraemerWriting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Madeline Chambers and Gareth Jones)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024

Tags:

baltic sea
germany
russia

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS
News

As Sabotage Allegations Swirl, NATO Struggles to Secure the Baltic Sea

TURKU, Finland, Dec 3 (Reuters) – On Nov. 18, hours after two communication cables were severed in the Baltic Sea, 30 NATO vessels and 4,000 military staff took to the same body of water for one of northern...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 1047
The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS
News

Poland’s PM Proposes Navy Policing in Baltic Sea Amid Russia Threat

(Bloomberg) — Poland will propose a maritime policing program in the Baltic Sea similar to air-monitoring missions carried out by NATO members, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday. Tusk...

November 27, 2024
Total Views: 1248
The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS
News

Sabotage Suspicions: Sweden’s Navy Investigates Baltic Sea Cable Damage

Sweden’s Navy completed a survey of the seabed near one of the damaged data cables in the Baltic Sea as the Nordic country investigates potential sabotage against the underwater infrastructure.

November 22, 2024
Total Views: 2773
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,994 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.