gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,123 members that receive our newsletter.

Second Subsea Cable Cut in Baltic Sea, Germany and Finland Fear Sabotage

The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FINLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN FINLAND.

Second Subsea Cable Cut in Baltic Sea, Germany and Finland Fear Sabotage

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 18, 2024
Reuters

By Johan Ahlander, Essi Lehto and Andrius Sytas

HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM/VILNIUS, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Two undersea fiber-optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea, including one linking Finland and Germany, were severed, raising suspicions of sabotage by bad actors, countries and companies involved said on Monday.

The episode recalled other incidents in the same waterway that authorities have probed as potentially malicious including damage to a gas pipeline and undersea cables last year and the 2022 explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines

The 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) cable connecting Helsinki to the German port of Rostock stopped working around 0200 GMT on Monday, Finnish state-controlled cyber security and telecoms company Cinia said. 

A 218-km (135-mile) internet link between Lithuania and Sweden’s Gotland Island went out of service at about 0800 GMT on Sunday, according to Lithuania’s Telia Lietuva, part of Sweden’s Telia Company group. 

Finland and Germany said in a joint statement that they were “deeply concerned about the severed undersea cable” and were investigating “an incident (that) immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage.”

Europe’s security is threatened by Russia’s war against Ukraine and “hybrid warfare by malicious actors,” the joint statement said, without naming the actors.

“Safeguarding our shared critical infrastructure is vital to our security and the resilience of our societies,” Germany and Finland said. 

A spokesperson for Telia Lietuva, Audrius Stasiulaitis, said the other cable was severed as well. It is owned and operated by Sweden’s Arelion to carry Telia Lietuva’s internet traffic, the Telia spokesperson said.

“It is absolutely central that it is clarified why we currently have two cables in the Baltic Sea that are not working,” Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Sweden’s minister of civil defense, told Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Located in northern Europe, the Baltic Sea is an active commercial shipping route and is ringed by nine countries including Russia.

The damage to the Finland-Germany cable occurred near the southern tip of Sweden’s Oland Island and could require five to 15 days to repair, Cinia’s chief executive, Ari-Jussi Knaapila, told a news conference.

Last year a subsea gas pipeline and several telecoms cables running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea were severely damaged in an incident raising alarm bells in the region.

Investigators of the 2023 cases in Finland and Estonia have named a Chinese container ship that they believe dragged its anchor and caused the damage. But they have not said whether the damage was accidental or intentional.

In 2022 the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia to Germany in the Baltic Sea were destroyed by explosions in a case that remains under investigation by German authorities.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto in Helsinki, Louise Breusch Rasmussen in Copenhagen, Johan Ahlander in Stockholm and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik, William Maclean, Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

Balticconnector pipeline
C-Lion1 cable
russia

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS
Shipping

One Year After Galaxy Leader Hijacking, Maritime Industry Continues to Face Unprecedented Crisis

One year after the hijacking of the M/V Galaxy Leader, the maritime industry continues to grapple with an unprecedented crisis in the Red Sea. The car carrier, en route to...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 149
Maersk Halifax in dry dock
Environment

Maersk Halifax Makes History as First Large Containership Converted to Methanol Fuel

The 2017-built Maersk Halifax has become the first large containership to be converted to methanol fuel, Maersk announced on Monday. The extensive retrofit operation, which concluded at the end of...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 484
LNG carrier
Shipping

LNG Tankers Divert to Europe From Asia After Russia Halts Supplies to Austria’s OMV

At least five cargoes of liquefied natural gas have diverted from Asia to Europe in the past few days, drawn by higher gas prices on the continent after Russia's Gazprom halted supplies to Austria's OMV, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 827
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,123 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.