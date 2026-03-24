Report: Damaged Russian LNG Tanker Arctic Metagaz Secured After Weeks Adrift

Libyan authorities have reportedly taken control of the damaged Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz, boarding the vessel and securing it to a tug as efforts intensify to prevent a potential environmental disaster off the country’s coast.

The Libyan Ministry of Defense said the ship is now under control and being towed away from shore after drifting for weeks across the central Mediterranean following an early March explosion southeast of Malta, according to a report by the The Libya Observer.

The move marks a potential turning point in the response. Until now, the vessel had effectively been a “ghost ship,” drifting through multiple search and rescue zones without any country stepping in to take control.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), which had already contracted a salvage firm to intercept the tanker, said it has also activated a round-the-clock operations center to track the vessel and coordinate response efforts with local authorities and international partners, including ENI.

Officials say the situation remains manageable—but not without risk.

The vessel is believed to have suffered significant structural damage, with two of its four LNG tanks potentially still intact. How much gas remains onboard is unclear, raising concerns about a possible release or even a secondary explosion.

There’s also the pollution risk. In addition to its LNG cargo, the tanker is thought to be carrying hundreds of tonnes of fuel oil and diesel, which could spill if the hull deteriorates further.

Libya says response teams are on standby, with containment equipment pre-positioned as a precaution.

The Arctic Metagaz was hit by a massive explosion earlier this month after a reported strike by a Ukrainian drone while transiting the Mediterranean with cargo from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project. Moscow has described the incident as a “terrorist attack,” though Ukraine has not confirmed involvement. The blast left the vessel severely damaged and abandoned, setting off weeks of uncontrolled drift and raising fears of a potential explosion or environmental disaster.

European officials had already warned the vessel posed a serious environmental threat as it drifted closer to shore and offshore energy infrastructure. Now inside Libya’s area of responsibility, authorities appear focused on stabilizing the situation before it escalates.

For now, the priority is simple: keep the vessel under control—and keep it away from the coast.