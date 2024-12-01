gCaptain-logo
Georgian opposition supporters protest against government's EU application delay, in Tbilisi

Supporters of Georgia's opposition parties hold a rally to protest against the new government's decision to suspend the European Union accession talks and refuse budgetary grants until 2028, in Tbilisi, Georgia December 1, 2024. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Protesters Block Access To Black Seaport Of Poti

Reuters
December 1, 2024
TBILISI, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Georgian anti-government protesters on Sunday blocked an access road into the country’s main commercial port in the Black Sea city of Poti, Georgian news agency Interpress reported.

Images showed at least one entrance to the port complex blocked by protesters demonstrating against the ruling party’s announcement on Thursday that it was suspending talks on joining the European Union for four years.

Reuters was unable to verify the extent to which the port remains accessible.

The port is owned and operated by APM Terminals, a Dutch-based unit of Danish shipping company Maersk MAERSKb.CO. It is the largest sea port in Georgia, handling 80% of the country’s container traffic, according to the port’s website.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

black sea
Ports
protest

