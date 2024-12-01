Protesters Block Access To Black Seaport Of Poti

India and Italy In Talks On Blue Economy, Port Cooperation
TBILISI, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Georgian anti-government protesters on Sunday blocked an access road into the country’s main commercial port in the Black Sea city of Poti, Georgian news agency Interpress reported.
Images showed at least one entrance to the port complex blocked by protesters demonstrating against the ruling party’s announcement on Thursday that it was suspending talks on joining the European Union for four years.
Reuters was unable to verify the extent to which the port remains accessible.
The port is owned and operated by APM Terminals, a Dutch-based unit of Danish shipping company Maersk MAERSKb.CO. It is the largest sea port in Georgia, handling 80% of the country’s container traffic, according to the port’s website.
(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
