China Coast Guard Says It Conducted Patrols Around Scarborough Shoal In South China Sea

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) – China’s coast guard said it had conducted patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Saturday to safeguard China’s territorial rights.

The coast guard has continued to strengthen law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters and surrounding areas of Scarborough Shoal since the beginning of November, and “resolutely safeguarding the country’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” it said in a statement.

Tensions between China and the Philippines over disputed areas of the South China Sea have escalated throughout the year, particularly over the Scarborough Shoal.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

