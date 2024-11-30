gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,058 members that receive our newsletter.

A China Coast Guard ship is seen from a Philippine fishing boat at the disputed Scarborough Shoal April 6, 2017. Picture taken April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

A China Coast Guard ship is seen from a Philippine fishing boat at the disputed Scarborough Shoal April 6, 2017. Picture taken April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

China Coast Guard Says It Conducted Patrols Around Scarborough Shoal In South China Sea

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 30, 2024
reuters logo

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) – China’s coast guard said it had conducted patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Saturday to safeguard China’s territorial rights.

The coast guard has continued to strengthen law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters and surrounding areas of Scarborough Shoal since the beginning of November, and “resolutely safeguarding the country’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” it said in a statement.

Tensions between China and the Philippines over disputed areas of the South China Sea have escalated throughout the year, particularly over the Scarborough Shoal.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

china coast guard
philippines
south china sea
south china sea dispute

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A view of the HMNZS Manawanui after running aground and capsizing off Samoa on October 5, 2024.
Accidents

Autopilot Oversight: How 12 Minutes of Confusion Sealed HMNZS Manawanui’s Fate

An interim Court of Inquiry report reveals that a critical series of human errors involving the HMNZS Manawanui’s autopilot system led to the disaster. The Royal New Zealand Navy dive...

November 29, 2024
Total Views: 3355
Aiviq in Tampa
Defense

Coast Guard Inks Deal to Acquire ‘Aiviq’ As Vessel Arrives in Tampa Dry Dock to Begin Conversion

The U.S. Coast Guard has closed on the $125m fixed-price deal to acquire and convert icebreaking supply ship Aiviq from Offshore Surface Vessels LLC, part of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO).

November 29, 2024
Total Views: 11725
The heavy ice breaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) breaks ice approaching McMurdo Station
Defense

U.S. Coast Guard’s Aging ‘Polar Star’ Begins Antarctic Mission as Service Races to Modernize Icebreaker Fleet

The USCGC Polar Star, America’s only heavy icebreaker, has departed Seattle for its annual Antarctic mission supporting Operation Deep Freeze (ODF), marking its 28th year in this critical role. The...

November 27, 2024
Total Views: 1357
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,058 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.