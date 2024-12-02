gCaptain-logo
U.S. Navy Destroyers Thwart Multiple Houthi Attacks on American Ships

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) maneuvers following a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier. U.S. Navy photo

Mike Schuler
December 1, 2024

Two U.S. Navy destroyers successfully defended against multiple Houthi-launched attacks while escorting American merchant vessels through the Gulf of Aden between November 30 and December 1.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and USS O’Kane (DDG 77) intercepted and neutralized a complex array of threats, including three anti-ship ballistic missiles, three unmanned aerial systems, and one anti-ship cruise missile.

“These actions reflect the ongoing commitment of CENTCOM forces to protect U.S. personnel, regional partners, and international shipping, against attacks by Iran-backed Houthis,” stated U.S. Central Command.

A Houthi spokesperson claimed the merchant vessels included the Stena Impeccable, a tanker participating in the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Tanker Security Program, along with the Maersk Saratoga, a containership, and Liberty Grace, a bulk carrier.

All vessels emerged unharmed from the attacks, with no reported injuries or damage to either civilian or naval assets.

In contrast to U.S. military reports, the Houthi forces claimed to have conducted “accurate and direct” strikes using sixteen ballistic and winged missiles plus a drone. The Houthi statement indicating the group’s intentions to continue with the attacks until “stopping the aggression and lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip.”

Red Sea Shipping Attacks
U.S. Navy

