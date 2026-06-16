Port of Los Angeles Cargo Volumes Rise in May as Import Surge Continues

The Port of Los Angeles handled 840,165 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, marking a 17% increase from the same month last year as importers continued to move cargo amid ongoing uncertainty over trade policy, tariffs, and global supply chains.

The strong May performance keeps the nation’s busiest container port slightly ahead of last year’s pace. Through the first five months of 2026, the Port has processed 4.12 million TEUs, up 1.4% compared to the same period in 2025.

“Our strong May performance reflects the resilience of the American consumer and the ability of businesses to adapt in a continuously changing environment,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said during a media briefing Tuesday.

“We’re seeing cargo move for a combination of reasons, including inventory replenishment, concerns about fuel costs, trade-policy uncertainty and preparation for upcoming retail seasons,” Seroka added. “Companies are operating with shorter planning horizons and taking advantage of opportunities when they emerge.”

Imports drove the gains. Loaded imports reached 449,370 TEUs in May, up 26% year-over-year. The increase was aided by relatively weak import volumes in May 2025, when many shippers temporarily paused shipments amid rapidly changing tariff policies.

Loaded exports, however, continued to lag. Export volumes totaled 107,657 TEUs, down 10% from a year earlier, extending a long-running trend of weaker outbound cargo through Southern California gateways. Empty container movements climbed 18% year-over-year to 283,138 TEUs.

Despite the shifting trade landscape, Seroka said cargo is moving efficiently through the port complex, with no vessel backlogs or cargo delays.

“Our terminals, longshore labor force, trucking companies and rail partners continue to deliver outstanding performance,” he said. “That operational consistency gives cargo owners confidence that they can move freight quickly, reliably and without disruption through the Port of Los Angeles.”

The latest figures follow similarly strong results at the neighboring Port of Long Beach, which last week reported its third-busiest May on record with cargo volumes up 31.7% year-over-year. Together, the twin Southern California ports appear to be benefiting from another wave of front-loading as retailers accelerate imports ahead of potential tariff changes and rising transportation costs.

Still, industry observers caution that the recent strength may prove temporary. Importers have increasingly shortened planning horizons and adjusted inventories in response to shifting trade policies, raising questions about whether elevated cargo volumes can be sustained through the second half of the year.