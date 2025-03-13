Port of Long Beach Posts Ninth Consecutive Month of Growth

The Port of Long Beach continues its strong performance into 2025, marking nine straight months of increased cargo movement.

February saw the port handle 765,385 TEUs, representing a 13.4% increase compared to the previous year. Import volumes grew by 11.8% to 368,669 TEUs, while exports saw a 2.9% rise to 90,026 TEUs. Empty container movement also increased significantly, up 19.1% to 306,690 TEUs.

Year-to-date figures show remarkable growth, with the port moving 1,718,118 TEUs in the first two months of 2025, marking a 27.4% increase from the same period in 2024. January 2025 set a new record as the port’s strongest January and second-busiest month ever, processing 952,733 TEUs.

While some assessments have attributed the surge to retailers front-loading ahead of tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada, shipping analyst John McCown suggests the sustained growth has reflected genuine economic demand. McCown cites Census Bureau data showing a $4.5 billion decrease in US business inventories, contradicting front-loading theories.

“No matter the situation, the Port will remain competitive by delivering exceptional customer service and moving ahead with capital improvement projects that will allow us to grow well into the future,” Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero said.

Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal emphasized the port’s commitment to efficiency, stating, “We will continue to rely on our reputation of moving cargo quickly, reliably and sustainably while providing outstanding customer service.”