Port of Long Beach Smashes January Cargo Record Amid Pre-Tariff Surge

The Port of Long Beach achieved its strongest January performance on record and second-busiest month ever as retailers rushed to move cargo ahead of anticipated tariffs on Chinese, Mexican, and Canadian goods.

The port handled 952,733 TEUs in January, marking a 41.4% increase compared to the previous year. Imports saw a significant jump of 45% to 471,649 TEUs, while exports increased by 14% to 98,655 TEUs. Empty container movements also rose substantially, up 45.9% to 382,430 TEUs.

“It’s encouraging to start off the year so strongly. As we head into 2025, I thank and congratulate all of our partners for their hard work,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. He emphasized the port’s commitment to enhancing competitiveness and sustainability despite supply chain uncertainties.

Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal highlighted the port’s position as a premier gateway for trans-Pacific trade, crediting the success to longshore labor, marine terminal operators, and industry partners.

January’s strong performance continues the port’s momentum, marking its eighth consecutive monthly year-over-year increase in cargo volume.

The strong start follows a record-breaking 2024, during which the port moved 9,649,724 TEUs, representing a 20.3% increase from 2023 and surpassing the port’s 2021 record of 9.38 million TEUs by 2.8%.