gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,231 members

An LNG tanker at a port in Yantai, China

A drone view shows tugboats assisting a liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker to dock at a port in Yantai, Shandong province, China February 14, 2025. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Polish, US officials Discussed Boosting US LNG Supplies to Central Europe

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 21, 2025

WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Top Polish and U.S. energy officials discussed a potential boost of supplies of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) via Poland to Central Europe to reduce the region’s dependence on Russian gas, Poland’s energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Last week, Poland’s Deputy Energy Minister Wojciech Wrochna and U.S. energy secretary Chris Wright discussed in Washington LNG supplies and the construction of Poland’s first nuclear plant to be built by Westinghouse, it said.

“An important topic of the talks was the potential to increase supplies of American LNG through the Polish gas hub for domestic needs and to make Central European countries, including Ukraine, independent from supplies from the East,” the ministry said in a statement.

Poland’s existing LNG terminal and another one the country is now building will provide enough capacity to enable supplies to its southern-eastern neighbors, Slovakia and Ukraine.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

LNG
poland
US
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,231 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Key Alaska LNG Pipeline Study Will Be Completed This Year, US Interior Secretary Burgum Says
Energy

Key Alaska LNG Pipeline Study Will Be Completed This Year, US Interior Secretary Burgum Says

The backers of a proposed 800-mile (1,287 km) gas pipeline in Alaska championed by U.S. President Donald Trump expect to complete a key engineering and cost study by the end of this year, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on Monday.

23 hours ago
Total Views: 824
India Already Cutting Russian Oil Imports by 50% After US Talks, White House Official Says
Energy

India Already Cutting Russian Oil Imports by 50% After US Talks, White House Official Says

The United States and India have held productive trade talks, and Indian refiners are already cutting Russian oil imports by 50%, a White House official told Reuters on Thursday.

October 16, 2025
Total Views: 930
Bessent Says US Expects Japan to Stop Buying Russian Energy
Energy

Bessent Says US Expects Japan to Stop Buying Russian Energy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that he told Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato that the Trump administration expects Japan to stop importing Russian energy.

October 15, 2025
Total Views: 810