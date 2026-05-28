gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,621 members

TotalEnergies Made Middle East Oil Mega-Trades After Noticing US Navy Buildup in Gulf in February, CEO Says

FILE PHOTO: A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Bouguenais near Nantes, France, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

TotalEnergies Made Middle East Oil Mega-Trades After Noticing US Navy Buildup in Gulf in February, CEO Says

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 28, 2026

By America Hernandez

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) – French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA made the decision to buy large amounts of Middle East crude in March after its traders noticed the U.S. Navy amassing ships near the Gulf in February, its CEO told French newspaper Le Figaro in an interview published on Thursday.

“Our oil traders — and it’s their job — noticed that the U.S. Navy was massing ships around the Persian Gulf in February. They decided to take a position counter to the market, which was trending down at the time, and to buy, saying something was about to happen,” CEO Patrick Pouyanne said.

The Iran war broke out on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched large airstrikes on Iran.

Total was the sole buyer in March of Middle East crude as the Iran conflict drastically cut supply, snapping up around 70 Oman and Murban cargoes, or about 35 million barrels, trade data showed, which helped send the benchmark Dubai price to a record high of nearly $170 per barrel.

The Financial Times reported in March, citing sources, that Total made more than $1 billion on the trade by using financial instruments such as futures, options and swaps to bet prices would rise.

The Wall Street Journal reported on May 19 that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was scrutinizing a surge in oil futures trading that occurred moments before U.S. President Donald Trump postponed strikes on Tehran in March, and was interested in at least three firms, including Total Oil Trading SA.

A spokesperson for Total said on May 20 that the company was not aware of an investigation and that the company had strict compliance rules. Total did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

TotalEnergies reported last month a 29% jump in first-quarter net income, driven by March trading around oil price spikes due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war.

“It could have turned out badly, because had the Strait of Hormuz been shut immediately we would have been physically prevented from filling up our cargoes in the region,” Pouyanne told Le Figaro, referring to Total’s big oil purchases in March.

Pouyanne said that because Total is a vertically integrated company, it was able to leverage its assets to take delivery of the oil at the Fujairah terminal in the United Arab Emirates, located just outside the Gulf.

(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris; Editing by Makini Brice and Susan Fenton)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Hormuz
iran
strait of hormuz
Total
Totalenergies
US

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,621 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Adnoc Exports Another LNG Shipment Through Hormuz to India
Energy

Adnoc Exports Another LNG Shipment Through Hormuz to India

Another tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has exited the Strait of Hormuz, adding to a recent uptick in energy flows through the vital waterway.

May 27, 2026
Total Views: 314
Japan to Receive First Oil Tanker to Exit Hormuz Since War Began
Energy

Japan to Receive First Oil Tanker to Exit Hormuz Since War Began

Japan — one of Asia’s biggest importers of energy from the Middle East — flagged the impending arrival of the first Persian Gulf oil shipment to transit the contested Strait of Hormuz since the Iran war began.

May 22, 2026
Total Views: 1041
ADNOC CEO Says Hormuz Oil Flows May Not Fully Recover Before 2027
Energy

ADNOC CEO Says Hormuz Oil Flows May Not Fully Recover Before 2027

Full oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz will not return before the first or second quarter of 2027, even if the Middle East conflict ended now, the head of the United Arab Emirates' state oil firm ADNOC said.

May 21, 2026
Total Views: 599