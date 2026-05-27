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Adnoc Exports Another LNG Shipment Through Hormuz to India

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a logo of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) during the annual energy industry event Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

Adnoc Exports Another LNG Shipment Through Hormuz to India

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
May 27, 2026

By Stephen Stapczynski

May 27, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Another tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has exited the Strait of Hormuz, adding to a recent uptick in energy flows through the vital waterway.

The Umm Al Ashtan, which is managed by Adnoc Logistics & Services, reappeared northwest of Muscat, Oman, loaded with a cargo and listing its destination as India, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The vessel stopped sending a signal around May 2, but at the time was empty and idling near the eastern entrance to Hormuz.

Satellite images show the ship appears to have loaded a cargo at Adnoc’s Das Island export plant, which is in the Persian Gulf behind Hormuz, during the period it wasn’t sending a signal. The pictures show that LNG tankers have been docking at Das Island, even though no vessels broadcast their positions near the plant.

The passage is part of a small flurry of energy flows transiting through Hormuz, with at least two non-Iranian oil supertankers exiting the Persian Gulf. The strait has remained virtually shut to LNG traffic since the war in Iran began in late February — choking about a fifth of global supply of the fuel.

Adnoc has exported three other shipments from the Persian Gulf on tankers that went dark when traversing the waterway. The last of those is currently docking in western India. Adnoc L&S said in an emailed statement that it does not comment on the position, movements, or routing of its vessels as a matter of policy.

Still, the transits represent only a fraction of pre-war volumes, when roughly three tankers carrying the super-chilled fuel exited Hormuz on a daily basis, mostly carrying fuel from bigger exporter Qatar.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

abu dhabi
Adnoc
Hormuz
india
iran
LNG
strait of hormuz
uae

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This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

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