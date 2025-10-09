gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,156 members

port hedland Photo credit: Pilbara Ports Authority

Port Hedland. Photo credit: Pilbara Ports Authority

Pilots, Tugs Prevent Grounding of Fully Laden Ore Carrier in Australia’s Port Hedland

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
October 9, 2025

A new Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) interim report details how coordinated action by pilots and tug crews prevented a potential disaster after a fully laden bulk carrier lost propulsion while transiting Port Hedland’s shipping channel in February.

The Singapore-flagged bulk carrier FMG Nicola, measuring 327 meters and carrying a full load of iron ore, experienced a sudden main engine shutdown about an hour into its transit of Port Hedland’s single shipping channel on February 7, 2025, while traveling at approximately 8.3 knots.

According to ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell, “Over the next half hour, the ship neared the western, and then the eastern side of the channel, before travelling along the channel’s eastern edge as it slowed gradually.”

The incident triggered an immediate response, with the pilots directing the two secured tugs to help maintain the vessel’s position within the channel while requesting additional assistance. Four more tugs joined the effort, bringing the total to seven vessels working to prevent the carrier from running aground.

Meanwhile, the ship’s engineers identified the cause of the shutdown as “a faulty switch monitoring the main engine’s lubricating oil pressure.” After verifying all systems were functioning normally, they reset the trip lockout system and restarted the engine at dead slow ahead.

Within approximately 35 minutes of the shutdown, the vessel had been moved away from the channel side, and engine speed was progressively increased to full ahead. The tugs continued to escort the ship out of the channel, after which it resumed its passage to Dongjiakou, China.

The ATSB noted that subsequent inspections, including an underwater survey, found no physical damage to the vessel.

“The features of the Port Hedland channel make the risks associated with channel blockage high,” said Mitchell. “A disabled ship can strand on a receding tide as well as blocking the passage of other ships. Depending on departure times, separation between ships and the location of an incident, up to 3 additional ships could be committed to, or within, the channel and exposed to this hazard at a given time.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, with particular attention being given to the reporting protocols after the incident. According to the ATSB, a full report of the incident did not reach them at the time, and they only became aware of its potential seriousness after media reports in July 2025 suggested the vessel had grounded—a claim that subsequent investigation has disproven—prompting follow-up inquiries with the port authority and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

A final report will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.

Tags:

atsb
australia
port hedland
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,156 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Maersk ship entering the Port of Rotterdam. Photo: Shutterstock
Ports

48-Hour Lashing Strike Halts Container Operations at Port of Rotterdam

Lashers at the Port of Rotterdam initiated a 48-hour strike on Wednesday afternoon, bringing container operations to a standstill as workers demand higher wages. The work stoppage began at 3:15...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 2443
port of los angeles and long beach
Ports

U.S. Container Imports Set to Fall Below 2 Million TEU as Tariff Effects Intensify

Monthly import cargo volume at major U.S. container ports is projected to drop below the 2 million TEU threshold for the remainder of 2025, according to the latest Global Port...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 1069
Aerial view of a container terminal
Ports

ICTSI Secures 25-Year Extension for Subic Bay Container Terminals

Philippines-based Subic Bay International Terminals Corp. (SBICT) and ICTSI Subic Inc. (ISI), both subsidiaries of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), have secured a 25-year extension of their concession agreements...

October 6, 2025
Total Views: 434