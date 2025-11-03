Philippines Inks Military Pact With Canada To Deter China In South China Sea

By Manolo Serapio Jr.

Nov 2, 2025 (Bloomberg) –The Philippines and Canada signed a visiting forces agreement on Sunday, the latest military pact struck by Manila as it builds a coalition of allies to deter what it sees as Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.

The Status of Visiting Forces Agreement is Canada’s first such military pact with an Indo-Pacific nation, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said in a joint briefing with his Canadian counterpart David McGuinty.

“Today is a great day for both of our nations,” McGuinty said. The agreement, which will facilitate joint combat drills between the two countries, also “reflects a deeper truth that peace is built on rules and not recklessness, and that stability grows from cooperation, not confrontation,” he added.

McGuinty said Canada hopes to be present at next year’s annual flagship military drills by the Philippines and the US, Manila’s long-time ally. The Philippines earlier forged similar pacts with Japan and New Zealand and is eyeing agreements with France and the UK.

Teodoro said the latest agreement would allow the two countries to “work together not only bilaterally but with other like-minded partners to preserve and enforce peace and stability, to deter instability.”

On Friday, Teodoro said the Philippines and the US need to “cooperate on a more deterrent posture” to face down mutual threats amid worsening relations with Beijing. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth the same day announced a new task force with the Philippines that’s meant to bolster their alliance.

The Philippines and China have been at odds over competing claims in the South China Sea. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Saturday that he hopes the new task force will “lower tensions” in the contested waters.

Last month, the Philippines accused a Chinese ship of deliberately ramming a government vessel in the South China Sea. Beijing said it expelled ships that had entered waters near the Spratly Islands.

Sunday’s defense deal comes amid growing bilateral ties between the Philippines and Canada, home to nearly 1 million Filipino migrants. Both countries are also in talks for a free trade agreement.

