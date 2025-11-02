gCaptain-logo
Incat Crowther to Design Next Generation Offshore Support Vessel for Carpentaria Marine

November 2, 2025

Carpentaria Marine Services (Carpentaria Marine), a marine services provider in northern Australia, is  expanding its fleet after commissioning Incat Crowther to design a new multi-purpose offshore support  vessel. Construction on the cutting-edge new vessel, which will be deployed across northern and eastern  Australia, including Cape York and the Gulf of Carpentaria, is now underway at Richardson Devine  Marine’s shipyard in Hobart, Australia. 

The new vessel will be utilised by Carpentaria Marine for a range of services including marine  construction, dive operations, underwater surveying and remotely operated vehicle operations. The new  vessel is anticipated to begin operation in 2026. 

The 37-metre vessel will add to Carpentaria Marine’s growing fleet of specialist marine services vessels  and follows the operational success of Strait Shooter 1, a 28-metre workboat designed and delivered by Incat Crowther and Richardson Devine Marine in 2010. 

Powered by two Cummins QSK50 engines, the new vessel has been designed to support long-term,  remote operations with a robust hull form suitable for offshore missions and capacity for 68,000 litres of  fuel and 24,500 litres of water. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 24 knots, the innovative design  features a large aft deck, with operational capability enhanced by the inclusion twin bow thrusters for  station-keeping. The vessel’s myriad roles are bolstered by the capacity to carry up to four 20-foot containers, 15-tonne A-Frame winch, knuckle boom crane capable of lifting 15 tonnes, workshop locker  room, as well as a moonpool for survey operations on the hull deck. 

The accommodation is located over three decks and contains sleeping and service facilities for a crew of 28 in ten cabins. The upper deck includes two officers’ quarters with bathrooms, study and lounge areas,  alongside the bridge. The main deck features a wet room, a galley, pantry and mess, a large lounge area,  as well as the owner’s cabin and three crew cabins, all with bathrooms. The hull deck features four crew  cabins, each sleeping four, and a further four bathrooms. 

Vance Wallin, Managing Director of Carpentaria Marine said, “Following the success of Strait Shooter 1, it made sense to partner with Incat Crowther and Richardson Devine Marine once again as our fleet continues to grow. We are very confident Incat Crowther will help us turn our vision of creating a state of-the-art, industry-leading, multi-purpose offshore vessel into a reality.”

Technical Manager at Incat Crowther Sam Mackay said: “Our team has worked closely with Carpentaria  Marine to improve and increase the capability of this vessel to meet an expanded range of mission  requirements. This will allow the company to expand its operations and service offerings to the  Australian maritime industry. This project also demonstrates Incat Crowther’s sovereign design and  manufacturing capability – with the vessel designed and constructed in Australia.” 

Learn more about Incat Crowther’s track record of designing offshore support vessels and workboats  here – www.incatcrowther.com/ships/workboats

