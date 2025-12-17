gCaptain-logo
Spirit of Mulgumpin Enters Service Setting a New Standard for Tour Vessels in Australia

December 17, 2025

Spirit of Mulgumpin, a highly customised 22-metre tour vessel Incat Crowther has designed for The Tour  Collective’s See Moreton business has entered service supporting See Moreton’s award-winning  operations in the Moreton Bay Marine Park in Queensland, Australia. 

Named in honour of the local Indigenous name for Moreton Island – ‘Mulgumpin’ – Spirit of Mulgumpin has  been designed to support the unique schedule and operational requirements of See Moreton while  providing a world class tourism experience for customers. 

The new vessel incorporates Incat Crowther’s proven stern swimming platform design which offers an  unparalleled passenger experience for vessel-based snorkelling and recreation. The low-draft vessel is also  fitted with a bespoke bow gangway to allow for beach landings. 

The main deck features comfortable seating for 105 passengers, a large central bar, two large refreshment  refrigeration units, three bathrooms and large windows to ensure every passenger can enjoy the iconic  views while on board. 

The mid deck features lounge-based seating for 28 passengers with the layout tailored to ensure  passengers can enjoy the views whether standing or seated. The mid deck also boasts a second bar, two  additional bathrooms, outdoor front-of-vessel seating for 40 passengers, the wheelhouse and a  multifunctional platform that can act as a lifeguard station during snorkelling tours, as well as a DJ booth  on dinner cruises. 

The open-air roof deck, which can be accessed via dual stairways, offers spacious and secure outdoor  seating for 32 passengers in addition to standing room. 

Anthony Ardern, General Manager of The Tour Collective, said: “We couldn’t be happier with Spirit of  Mulgumpin and believe the vessel sets a new standard for on-water tourism in Australia. Incat Crowther’s  design process meant their team of naval architects worked closely with our See Moreton team to design  a vessel that is uniquely tailored to our service offering and the conditions we experience in the Moreton  Bay Marine Park. Spirit of Mulgumpin is also operationally flexible and provides our guests with a safe,  reliable, comfortable and memorable tourism experience.” 

Incat Crowther’s Technical Manager Dan Mace said: “The Tour Collective have delivered on their vision to  provide a world-class tourism experience offering open spaces and modern features throughout.”

The Tour Collective chose to work with Incat Crowther on the design of Spirit of Mulgumpin following the  success of Spirit of Migaloo II, an Incat Crowther designed catamaran that has been in operation for The  Tour Collective’s Seaworld Cruises brand since 2019. 

To learn more about Incat Crowther’s proven track record of designing bespoke vessels for the global  tourism industry visit: www.incatcrowther.com/ships/ferries/tourist.  

incat crowther
