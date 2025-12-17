Hefring Marine with SEA.AI to elevate maritime safety through AI-enhanced vision technology

Hefring Marine, the Icelandic leader in intelligent maritime analytics, and SEA.AI, the pioneer in AI-powered maritime vision systems, today announced a new partnership that will integrate cutting-edge collision avoidance technology with advanced vessel operations intelligence.

This partnership brings together two of Europe’s most innovative marine technology companies to deliver comprehensive safety and operational solutions for the global maritime industry. The collaboration will combine Hefring Marine’s IMAS, an AI-driven onboard platform that enhances safety, efficiency, and sustainability for vessel operators, with SEA.AI‘s advanced machine vision technology that uses artificial intelligence to detect and identify objects at sea in real-time.

“At Hefring Marine, our mission is to empower vessel operators by enhancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability through intelligent technology,” said Karl Birgir Björnsson, CEO of Hefring Marine. “This partnership with SEA.AI allows us to offer our clients an even more comprehensive solution that combines operational intelligence with advanced collision avoidance capabilities. Together, we’re setting a new standard for maritime safety and performance.“

The integration of both systems offers maritime operators a comprehensive framework for vessel safety and performance enhancement. This cohesive solution delivers greater situational awareness, streamlines operations, and supports sustainability through reduced environmental impact.

“Partnering with Hefring Marine solidifies SEA.AI‘s position as a pioneer in maritime smart vision technology,” said Marcus Warrelmann, CEO of SEA.AI. “By joining forces with such an advanced analytics platform, we’re creating an integrated ecosystem that addresses the full spectrum of maritime operational needs. Our combined technologies will help vessel operators navigate more safely while optimizing their performance in ways that were previously impossible.“

This new venture will additionally address critical challenges facing the maritime industry, including the need for enhanced navigational safety, operational efficiency, and compliance with increasingly stringent environmental regulations.