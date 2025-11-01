gCaptain-logo
ASEAN-United States Defence Ministers Hi-Tea

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - United States Defence Ministers Hi-Tea as part of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 1, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/Pool

Hegseth Says US Ready To Share Tools To Counter ‘Aggressive’ China 

Reuters
November 1, 2025
November 1, 2025
Reuters

By Danial Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Saturday took aim at Beijing over an increase in “destabilizing actions” in the South China Sea and committed to support Southeast Asian countries with technology to help them respond jointly to Chinese threats.

On a second day in Kuala Lumpur packed with meetings that included multilateral talks with allies Australia, Japan and the Philippines, Hegseth proposed to ASEAN defense ministers the building of shared maritime domain awareness and said China had shown a lack of respect and threatened their territorial sovereignty.

“You live it on the threats we all face from China’s aggression and course of actions in the South China Sea and elsewhere,” he said.

“We need to develop our joint capabilities to respond, and this includes being able to monitor maritime conduct and develop the tools that allow us to respond quickly … ensuring that whoever is on the receiving end of aggression and provocation is then, therefore, by definition, not alone.”

“No one can innovate and scale like the United States of America, and we’re eager to share those capabilities with allies and partners,” Hegseth added. 

CHINESE COAST GUARD ARMADA

Hegseth’s remarks came a day after the armed forces of Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and the U.S. held a drill in the South China Sea, a patrol that a Chinese military spokesperson said “seriously undermined peace and stability”. 

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea via a line on its maps that overlaps with parts of the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

China has deployed an armada of coast guard vessels hundreds of kilometers off its mainland that has repeatedly clashed with vessels of the Philippines and been accused of disrupting energy activities of Malaysia and Vietnam. 

Beijing denies acting aggressively and says its coast guard has operated professionally in defending Chinese territory from incursions.

On Friday, its Defence Minister Dong Jun said it was necessary for China and ASEAN to work together to “pool Eastern strength” and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea. 

TESTING OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS PRUDENT

Hegseth’s visit to Southeast Asia came soon after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media that he had asked the U.S. military to “start testing our Nuclear Weapons”, after a halt for 33 years, a move that appeared to be a message to rival nuclear powers China and Russia.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump meant nuclear-explosive testing, which would be carried out by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight testing of nuclear-capable missiles.

Asked by reporters what kind of testing Trump was referring to, Hegseth said his department would comment later, adding: “We have very capable nuclear capabilities, and testing them is only prudent.”

In addressing the defense ministers’ forum, Hegseth touted Washington’s peace credentials and said the U.S. was dedicated to building a military “unmatched in global power,” while stressing its commitment to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

He said U.S. dialog with China was important and the opportunity to talk to his Chinese counterpart on Friday was of value, but warned Beijing’s actions must be watched closely.

“We seek peace. We do not seek conflict, but we must ensure that China is not seeking to dominate you or anybody else,” Hegseth told ASEAN counterparts.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar and Mandy Leong. Writing by Martin Petty. Editing by Mark Potter)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

