Panama Canal Delivers Nearly $3 Billion to Treasury After Drought Recovery

Strong traffic growth and recovered water levels lifted FY 2025 revenue to $5.7 billion after 2024 drought disruptions.

The Panama Canal Administration says it transferred $2.965 billion to Panama’s National Treasury on Wednesday, representing surplus revenues from operations, transit tonnage fees, and public service payments for fiscal year 2025.

The ceremony took place at the Fleet and Equipment Administration and Maintenance Division facilities in Colón Province, where President José Raúl Mulino received the contribution from ten canal employees representing the waterway’s workforce.

The total includes $2.372 billion in economic surplus from canal operations and $591 million in transit tonnage fees, following approval of the ACP’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. An additional $2 million accounted for public services provided by the state.

The strong financial performance came after the canal recovered from drought conditions that had severely limited operations the previous year. Normal lake have levels returned, allowing the canal to maintain a 50-foot draft through the year, even during the dry season.

In FY 2025, daily transits averaged 33 vessels compared to just 27 during the prior year, which had been impacted by the strong El Niño. The fiscal year results showed total revenues rose approximately 14.4% to $5.7 billion, based on preliminary figures released in October. Vessel transits increased 19.3% year-on-year to 13,404 during the 12-month period.

Container and liquefied petroleum gas segments drove the revenue growth, while bulk carrier traffic continued to recover. Liquefied natural gas volumes fell short of expectations due to global freight market conditions.

“This contribution reflects the dedication of thousands of workers who, through their daily efforts, ensure the efficient and safe operations of the canal,” according to the official statement.

President Mulino congratulated the canal workforce for their performance throughout what he characterized as a year marked by significant challenges, “demonstrating, once again, Panamanians’ ability to face and overcome complex challenges including those that arise from climate change”.

The event included a tour of the dry dock facilities where the canal’s industrial equipment undergoes maintenance. Attendees included Minister for Canal Affairs José Ramón Icaza, Minister of Economy Felipe Chapman, Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, and Deputy Administrator Ilya Espino de Marotta.

The funds transfer marked the first time such a ceremony took place in Colón Province, with the ACP reaffirming that the contribution resulted from “the work and commitment of its employees to contribute to Panama’s comprehensive development.”