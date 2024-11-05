Opinion: Gaza Pier Mission – Who is Responsible?

Army Watercraft: who is responsible? I am for one, but there are many others.

By CW4 Michael W. Carr, US Army Marine Warrant Officer (Retired)

I am responsible for Army Watercraft operations, as are all US Army Marine Warrant Officers. Those who command Army vessels, train Army Soldiers, and plan and execute Army Maritime Operations. We are the technical experts and, quoting directly from Army doctrine, we are “Responsible for the operation and maintenance of Army Watercraft System (AWS) vessels. They also ensure that AWS vessels are deployed and provide support in any theater of operations.”

Political appointees come and go; they are not responsible for the planning and execution of military operations. We are. We, the Warrant and Commissioned officers in all branches of the US Military. We are, in theory, empowered to take “Extreme Ownership” of our duties, our responsibilities, our men and women, and our missions. We are expected to speak truth to power.

Recent events in Gaza are not a “Biden-Harris Gaza Pier Debacle”. If we want to engage in a “place the blame game”, then let us blame the previous administration, during which the Army’s watercraft field was eviscerated. Sold off were irreplaceable Ocean Tugs, Crane Barges, LSVs, LCUs, Small tugs, and closing of ALL Army Reserve Watercraft Commands.

Those actions crippled the Army’s Watercraft capability and eliminated hundreds of seasoned and experienced Army mariners. But no one within the Army or Army Watercraft community voiced concern or objections when these actions occurred. There are many within the Army Watercraft profession who are responsible for the Gaza failures, so why are Army Commanders not stepping up and acknowledging responsibility for the Gaza mission?

I served as an Army Marine Warrant Officer for 15 years, executing numerous missions. I have seen how the Army works, and there exist a multitude of cultural and bureaucratic obstacles within the Army to achieving a vibrant and effective maritime force. While on active duty, I spoke up often with my concerns and provided detailed input on how we could improve, but was mostly rebuffed by those within the Army who thrived on the existing dysfunctional system.

Though the Army constantly challenged us to be “Disruptive Thinkers,” in truth, the Army wants Soldiers to “stay in their lane”.

If we are going to assign blame, let’s include all commissioned officers within the Army’s Transportation Corps who do not support their own Watercraft field; let’s add in the Senior Army Warrant Officers, who do not speak truth to power; let’s include our own citizens who do not VOTE during elections, but who so easily say “Support Our Troops” but never join the military. If you are going to label the Gaza mission as a “debacle,” then add my name to the list of those responsible. This is a national failure, where we all should take a look in the mirror and say, “What can I do to help?” That is true teamwork and ownership.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of gCaptain.com.