Norway Launches Insurance Checks to Counter Shadow Fleet

Norway on Thursday announced a new initiative calling on foreign-registered oil tankers in Norwegian economic zones to voluntarily provide insurance information. The measure aims to reduce environmental risks from shipping traffic in Norwegian waters while strengthening European cooperation against shadow fleet operations.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to counter Russia’s shadow fleet—vessels that operate with minimal transparency regarding ownership, insurance, and compliance with international safety standards. These ships have become notorious for helping evade sanctions on Russian oil exports since the Ukraine invasion.

The Norwegian Coastal Administration will handle the calls to vessels, while the Maritime Directorate will verify the provided information. The practice, which is set to begin on August 11, will initially be implemented for a six-month period before being evaluated in consultation with maritime industry stakeholders.

“The government takes the challenges related to the shadow fleet seriously. This type of traffic poses an increased risk to both the environment and maritime safety, while also contributing to financing Russia’s illegal warfare,” said Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy Marianne Sivertsen Næss.

Norway joins several North European nations including Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Germany, and Great Britain that have already implemented similar practices. The coordinated approach helps ensure broader coverage of control measures across Northern European waters.

Minister Næss has called for an industry meeting on August 28 where both employer and employee representatives will discuss this measure among other topics.