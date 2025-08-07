Maersk Raises Container Volume Forecast as Global Demand Shows Resilience

A.P. Moller – Maersk has raised its full-year 2025 forecast for global container market growth following strong second quarter results that defied ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and rate pressures.

The shipping giant now expects global container market volume growth to reach between 2% and 4%, a significant upgrade from its previous forecast of between -1% and 4%. This adjustment comes amid what the company describes as “more resilient market demand outside of North America.”

Maersk’s Ocean segment reported volume growth of 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year, primarily driven by exports from Asia. Meanwhile, the company’s Terminals business achieved record-high volumes with a 9.9% increase, supported by the successful implementation of the Gemini Cooperation.

“We have had a strong first half of the year, driven by consistent follow through on our operational improvement plans and the successful launch of the Gemini Cooperation,” said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk. “Our new East-West network is raising the bar on reliability and setting new industry standards. It has been a key driver of increased volumes and solid delivery of our Ocean business.”

The company reported overall revenue growth of 2.8% to USD 13.13 billion for Q2, with EBIT reaching USD 845 million. While EBIT was down sequentially, Maersk noted that results were in line with the previous year despite significant global trade challenges.

The performance was underpinned by continued strong results in Terminals, volume growth in Ocean, and increased profitability in Logistics & Services, further bolstered by operational improvements and cost discipline across all business segments.

The Gemini Cooperation, Maersk’s new shipping alliance with Hapag-Lloyd, was fully implemented in June 2025 and has already exceeded its reliability targets, achieving scores above 90% in its first few months of operation. This network operates approximately 340 vessels across 57 services, with a total capacity of 3.7 million TEU focused on East-West trades.

Despite ongoing disruption in the Red Sea, which the company expects to continue for the remainder of 2025, Maersk has raised its full-year financial guidance. The shipping giant now forecasts underlying EBITDA of USD 8.0-9.5 billion (previously USD 6.0-9.0 billion) and underlying EBIT of USD 2.0-3.5 billion (previously USD 0.0-3.0 billion).

Maersk cautioned that its financial guidance remains “subject to considerable macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties impacting container volume growth and freight rates.”