gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,000 members

FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Maersk Raises Container Volume Forecast as Global Demand Shows Resilience

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 7, 2025

A.P. Moller – Maersk has raised its full-year 2025 forecast for global container market growth following strong second quarter results that defied ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and rate pressures.

The shipping giant now expects global container market volume growth to reach between 2% and 4%, a significant upgrade from its previous forecast of between -1% and 4%. This adjustment comes amid what the company describes as “more resilient market demand outside of North America.”

Maersk’s Ocean segment reported volume growth of 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year, primarily driven by exports from Asia. Meanwhile, the company’s Terminals business achieved record-high volumes with a 9.9% increase, supported by the successful implementation of the Gemini Cooperation.

“We have had a strong first half of the year, driven by consistent follow through on our operational improvement plans and the successful launch of the Gemini Cooperation,” said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk. “Our new East-West network is raising the bar on reliability and setting new industry standards. It has been a key driver of increased volumes and solid delivery of our Ocean business.”

The company reported overall revenue growth of 2.8% to USD 13.13 billion for Q2, with EBIT reaching USD 845 million. While EBIT was down sequentially, Maersk noted that results were in line with the previous year despite significant global trade challenges.

The performance was underpinned by continued strong results in Terminals, volume growth in Ocean, and increased profitability in Logistics & Services, further bolstered by operational improvements and cost discipline across all business segments.

The Gemini Cooperation, Maersk’s new shipping alliance with Hapag-Lloyd, was fully implemented in June 2025 and has already exceeded its reliability targets, achieving scores above 90% in its first few months of operation. This network operates approximately 340 vessels across 57 services, with a total capacity of 3.7 million TEU focused on East-West trades.

Despite ongoing disruption in the Red Sea, which the company expects to continue for the remainder of 2025, Maersk has raised its full-year financial guidance. The shipping giant now forecasts underlying EBITDA of USD 8.0-9.5 billion (previously USD 6.0-9.0 billion) and underlying EBIT of USD 2.0-3.5 billion (previously USD 0.0-3.0 billion).

Maersk cautioned that its financial guidance remains “subject to considerable macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties impacting container volume growth and freight rates.”

Tags:

Container Shipping
Maersk
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,000 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Navigator Gas Joins Russell Indexes, Unlocking New Liquidity and Investor Access
Shipping

Navigator Gas Joins Russell Indexes, Unlocking New Liquidity and Investor Access

Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS) has achieved a significant milestone with its recent inclusion in both the Russell 2000 and 3000 U.S. stock market indexes, positioning the company for enhanced visibility...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 25
Cheniere and JERA Sign Multi-Decade LNG Supply Agreement Through 2050
Shipping

Cheniere and JERA Sign Multi-Decade LNG Supply Agreement Through 2050

Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Japanese power producer JERA Co., Inc. have entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) that will strengthen energy security ties...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 110
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House
Shipping

Trump’s Tariffs Threaten to Unravel U.S.-India Alliance Against China

U.S. President Donald Trump's tirade against India over trade and Russian oil purchases threatens to undo two decades of diplomatic progress, analysts and officials say, and could derail other areas of cooperation as domestic political pressures drive both sides to harden their stances.

20 hours ago
Total Views: 632