Navigator Gas Joins Russell Indexes, Unlocking New Liquidity and Investor Access

Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS) has achieved a significant milestone with its recent inclusion in both the Russell 2000 and 3000 U.S. stock market indexes, positioning the company for enhanced visibility and liquidity in the capital markets.
In a recent episode of Capital Link’s Trending News Podcast, Randy Giveans, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development at Navigator Gas, explained how this development represents far more than just a symbolic achievement.
“This was the result of a long-term strategy—focusing the business around U.S. assets and revenues leading Navigator to qualify for this type of recognition,” emphasized Mr. Giveans, who brings valuable perspective from his previous role as Head of Maritime Research at Jefferies.
The impact was immediately measurable. Following the June 30, 2025 announcement, trading volume surged dramatically, with 4.5 million shares traded on reconstitution day alone. Navigator’s average daily trading liquidity has since climbed to nearly $6 million per day—making the stock significantly more attractive to large investors who previously might have overlooked it due to liquidity concerns.
As of July 2025, approximately $10.6 trillion in U.S. assets and up to $16 trillion globally are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, with around $2 trillion in assets passively tracking the full Russell U.S. index family. This means Navigator Gas now enjoys exposure to a massive pool of institutional investment.
Navigator Gas qualified for inclusion by meeting FTSE Russell’s strict eligibility criteria, leveraging its Houston headquarters, 50% ownership in the ethylene export terminal in Morgan’s Point, and NYSE listing. The company operates the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers with 58 semi- or fully-refrigerated vessels, 27 of which are ethylene and ethane capable.
For the maritime industry, this development demonstrates how strategic U.S.-focused investments can yield significant capital markets benefits, potentially creating a roadmap for other shipping companies seeking similar recognition.
