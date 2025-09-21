gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,809 members

RoRo vessel whale fluke.Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia Reseach Via NOAA

In California, ship strikes of gray whales are the most commonly reported followed by fin, blue, humpback, and sperm whales. Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia Reseach Via NOAA

Nations Ratify First Global Treaty to Protect Ocean Life

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
September 20, 2025

By Todd Woody

Sep 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –As climate impacts multiply, a landmark United Nations treaty to protect ocean lifewill go into effect in January.

Sierra Leone and Morocco on Friday provided the final of the 60 votes needed to ratify the accord on the conservation and sustainable use of marine resources, ending a process that started in September 2023. The US signed the treaty under the former President Joe Biden’s administration, but President Donald Trump’s administration has opposed its ratification. 

When the high seas biodiversity treaty enters into force in January 2026, it will transform how countries, corporations and scientific organizations do business in the 60% of the ocean beyond any nation’s jurisdiction. 

The treaty provides for, among other things, establishing marine protected areas in international waters. A requirement that environmental impact assessments be conducted for activities that could have a harmful or an unknown impact on the high seas goes into effect amid growing interest in using the ocean to absorb and store carbon dioxide. Under the treaty, marine genetic resources — which include marine molecules, bacteria and algae — are designated as the common heritage of humankind whose bounty is to be shared among nations.

The treaty also creates institutions for implementation, including a secretariat to manage day-to-day affairs and a scientific and technical body that will review environmental impact assessments and proposals to create marine protected areas and advise on other matters. Final decisions will be made by member states meeting periodically. (The treaty does not regulate fishing on the high seas, which is managed by other international organizations.)

The high seas biodiversity treaty is the most far-ranging ocean agreement since the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which regulates activities in international waters, including seabed mining. While the law of the sea treaty doesn’t mention the word “biodiversity,” the new agreement specifies modern threats to marine life that include plastic pollution, climate-caused ocean acidification and deoxygenation.

“This is a major win for our oceans and all of us who depend on them. The high seas belong both to no one and to all of us,” Monica Medina, a fellow at Conservation International and former US Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans, said in a statement.

The ratification comes as the Trump administration has authorized the licensing of deep sea mining for critical minerals in international waters that fall under the jurisdiction of a UN-affiliated organization.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

biodiversity
deep sea mining
high seas treaty
united nations
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,809 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs.
Shipping

Freight Rate War Engulfs Asia-Europe asTranspacific Rally Vanishes

With spot rates on Asia-Europe shipments now being discounted on an almost daily basis, freight buyers on the trades fear that a new freight rate war may now be fully underway.

September 19, 2025
Total Views: 642
Shipping emissions
Environment

Major Shipping Firms Warns Net Zero Plan Could Cost Over $300 Billion by 2035

A group of shipping firms warned that the International Maritime Organization’s planned net zero rules risk imposing significant costs on the industry. 

September 19, 2025
Total Views: 390
IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez speaks at the IMO Headline Conference at London International Shipping Week
Shipping

IMO Tackles Maritime Industry Paradoxes Amid Decarbonization Push at London International Shipping Week

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) Headline Conference gathered over 700 senior maritime leaders in London on Wednesday to address the competing forces shaping the future of global shipping under the...

September 19, 2025
Total Views: 317