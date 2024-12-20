gCaptain-logo
sperm whale

Photo: wildestanimal/Shutterstock

Biden Pushes Historic High Seas Treaty to Senate

Mike Schuler
December 20, 2024

President Biden has taken a significant step toward ocean conservation by transmitting the High Seas Treaty to the Senate for ratification, marking a potential watershed moment for marine protection.

The landmark agreement, formally known as the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), aims to protect vast ocean areas that lie beyond national jurisdictions, covering approximately two-thirds of the world’s oceans. It is the third implementing agreement to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), an international treaty that establishes rules for using the world’s oceans and their resources.

“The Agreement will create a mechanism to establish marine protected areas in ABNJ, a vital step in the global effort to conserve or protect at least 30 percent of the global ocean by 2030,” Biden stated in his message to the Senate.

The High Seas Treaty, adopted on June 19, 2023, establishes a comprehensive framework for marine conservation, including provisions for marine genetic resources, protected areas, environmental impact assessments, and technology transfer.

Notably, while the United States has not ratified the broader UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Biden strongly endorsed this new agreement, stating, “I believe joining the Agreement to be fully in the interest of the United States.”

The United States signed the High Seas Treaty the day it opened for signature on September 20, 2023, pledging not to take actions that would undermine the treaty’s objectives. However, for the U.S. to ratify the treaty, a two-thirds majority of the U.S. Senate must vote to give “advice and consent to ratification,” after which it would be sent to the President for ratification.

The treaty will enter into force 120 days after receiving 60 ratifications, potentially revolutionizing how nations cooperate to protect marine biodiversity and manage sustainable resource use in international waters.

biden administration
high seas treaty
president biden

