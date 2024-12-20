gCaptain-logo
APM Terminals Medport Tangier aerial

Two-million TEU expansion in APM Terminals Medport Tangier

APM Terminals Completes Major Expansion in Tangier

Mike Schuler
December 20, 2024

APM Terminals has completed the final phase of its ambitious expansion project at MedPort Tangier, adding 2 million TEU capacity to solidify its position as one of the world’s most advanced container terminals.

The completion marks a significant milestone for the Maersk-operated facility, which now boasts an impressive annual capacity of 5.2 million TEUs and a two-kilometer berth length. The expansion arrives just in time to support the new network collaboration between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, set to launch in February 2025.

“Almost exactly a year ago, the second phase of our expansion went live — this month we have added an additional 1 million TEU to our capacity here in Tangier,” said Keld Pedersen, Managing Director at APM Terminals West Med.

The terminal’s strategic importance is underscored by its role in the Gemini Cooperation, serving as a crucial hub-port for Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s East-West trade routes. The World Bank and S&P Global recently ranked Tangier as the fourth most efficient container terminal globally.

The expansion has created significant employment opportunities, with 500 new positions filled during 2023 and 2024. The facility showcases cutting-edge technology, including auto mooring systems, digital berth planning, and the specialized Gemini simulation tool.

Environmental considerations were also central to the expansion, with Pedersen noting, “The expansion brings with it advanced technology that helps us reduce port hours, improve crane productivity and reduce direct emissions from vessels by using shore-power.”

APM Terminals
gemini cooperation
Maersk

