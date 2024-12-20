Pioneering Spirit to Tackle Australia’s Largest-Ever Offshore Platform Removal Project

Allseas has secured a groundbreaking contract for Australia’s largest offshore decommissioning project, which will see the removal of up to 12 retired platforms from the Gippsland Basin.

The contract, awarded by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Australia, involves the removal of structures with a combined weight of approximately 60,000 tonnes from the Bass Strait. The project will mark the first deployment of Allseas’ flagship vessel Pioneering Spirit in Australian waters.

“This landmark decommissioning project represents a significant milestone for Allseas in Australia,” said Evert van Herel, General Manager Allseas Australia. “Over the past 20 years, we’ve built a strong track record delivering subsea pipelay and construction services for major greenfield projects in these waters”.

The Pioneering Spirit, the world’s largest offshore construction vessel, has already broken multiple lifting records, including the removal of the 24,000-metric-ton Brent Delta platform in 2017. The vessel’s capabilities have been further enhanced by a revolutionary Jacket lift system (JLS) installed in 2022, featuring two 170-meter-long beams that can transport jackets in a near-vertical position.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve built a strong track record delivering subsea pipelay and construction services for major greenfield projects in these waters. It’s an honour to now bring our expertise to the first removal of platforms of this scale from Australian waters,” said Evert van Herel, General Manager Allseas Australia.

The ambitious project is scheduled to commence in late 2027, with all structures—up to 12 topsides and up to 11 steel jackets—planned for removal during an intense 3-4 month campaign. Following removal, the structures will be transported to Barry Beach Marine Terminal in Victoria for dismantling and recycling.

The project showcases significant environmental benefits, with the new JLS system eliminating the need for support barges and sea-fastening during transit, resulting in reduced field time and a lower emissions footprint.

“This historic project gives us an opportunity to showcase the capability of our single-lift technology in challenging environments like the Bass Strait,” adds Evert. “We’re very much looking forward to working with Esso Australia to make this a successful project and thank them for their trust in Allseas to carry out this landmark project!”

