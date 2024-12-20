gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,812 members that receive our newsletter.

Carnival Sunshine cruise ship underway at sea

Photo: Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock.com

Carnival Reports Record $25B Revenue as Cruise Recovery Continues

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 20, 2024

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world’s largest cruise ship company, has posted record-breaking financial results for 2024, with full-year revenues reaching an unprecedented $25 billion, marking a 15% increase from the previous year.

The cruise giant’s performance signals a robust recovery in the maritime tourism sector following the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Josh Weinstein highlighted the company’s exceptional performance, noting they exceeded initial 2024 guidance by $700 million. “This has been an incredibly strong finish to a record year,” Weinstein stated. “The progress was broad based as we drove strong pricing in 2024 as compared to 2023 across our major cruise lines and trades.”

The company’s financial health shows significant improvement, with full-year net income reaching $1.9 billionand operating income hitting $3.6 billion, an 80% increase from the previous year. Fourth-quarter results were equally impressive, with revenues of $5.9 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

Looking ahead to 2025, Carnival projects continued growth with adjusted net income expected to reach approximately $2.3 billion. The company’s booking position for 2025 has reached all-time highs in both pricing and occupancy.

“2025 is shaping up to be another banner year, with yield growth expected to far outpace historical growth rates and again exceed unit cost growth,” said Weinstein.

On the sustainability front, Carnival continues to lead the cruise industry in environmental initiatives, now operating ten LNG-powered ships representing nearly 20% of its fleet capacity. The company has also achieved an 11% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2011 levels, despite a 37% increase in capacity.

The strong financial performance has enabled Carnival to significantly improve its balance sheet, reducing its debt by over $8 billion from its peak in January 2023. CFO David Bernstein expects interest expenses in 2025 to be more than $200 million lower than 2024.

Tags:

carnival corporation
cruise ships

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

destiney-cruise-ships
Cruise Ships

Disney’s Largest Cruise Ship Targets Asia With Marvel Superheroes

By Adrian Wong (Bloomberg) –Tickets for a voyage on board Walt Disney Co.’s first Asia-based cruise ship go on sale next week, as the entertainment giant takes advantage of a tourism...

December 8, 2024
Total Views: 1504
Hurtigruten Charts Course for Growth Under New Ownership
Cruise Ships

Hurtigruten Charts Course for Growth Under New Ownership

Norwegian coastal cruise operator Hurtigruten has announced a transformative acquisition deal by a consortium of existing investors, securing €110 million in new long-term funding that promises to reshape the company’s...

December 2, 2024
Total Views: 1417
SS United States
Cruise Ships

From Iconic Ocean Liner to Artificial Reef: SS United States to Set Sail on Final Journey

The iconic SS United States, once the pride of America’s maritime fleet, is embarking on its final voyage – not across the Atlantic, but towards a new life as the...

November 8, 2024
Total Views: 6522
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,812 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.