Containership at the Port of Long Beach

Port of Long Beach

US Container Imports Continue ‘Unusually Strong’ Streak

Mike Schuler
December 20, 2024

U.S. container ports recorded their fourteenth consecutive month of growth in November, with inbound volumes surging 13.1% year-over-year across the nation’s ten largest ports, according to the latest report from John McCown.

The November increase, which exceeded October’s 9.7% gain, represents one of the strongest growth periods in container shipping history outside of the pandemic era. Total inbound volume reached 2,033,620 TEU, though still remaining 11.1% below the record set in May 2022.

“Using the trailing twelve month growth number as a metric, the 14.7% in the latest yearly period is, after excluding ten months during the pandemic, near or at the top of any one year growth period ever,” stated McCown.

“We are unquestionably seeing unusually strong and consistent volume growth,”

The total value of containerized goods moving through all U.S. ports, including those outside the top 10, reached $185.3 billion in November.

Coastal Shift

McCown’s report highlights the continuing coastal shift due to ongoing labor concerns at East and Gulf Coast ports, with the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) locked in a heated dispute over port automation. McCown notes that West Coast ports have outperformed their East/Gulf Coast counterparts in fourteen of the past sixteen months. This westward shift intensified after a three-day ILA strike in October that ended with a contract extension until January 15, 2025.

The coastal divergence is stark, with West Coast ports operating 10.1% above their 52-month average, while East/Gulf Coast facilities dropped 3.4% below their average. November data showed a 14.2 percentage point coastal gap, with West Coast ports posting a 20.2% increase compared to just 6.0% for East/Gulf Coast facilities.

Despite concerns about potential inventory buildup and supply chain disruptions, McCown reports that official Census data shows minimal impact from volume being pulled forward, though coastal shifting remains significant.

