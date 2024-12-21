Monster Pacific Storm Unleashes Massive 65-Foot Waves

A powerful hurricane-force low pressure system in the North Pacific Ocean is generating extraordinary sea conditions, with significant wave heights reaching 65.77 feet (20 meters), according to the National Weather Service’s Ocean Prediction Center.

The OPC reported these measurements were captured by the Sentinel-6A altimeter within a massive 260-nautical-mile swath of “phenomenal seas” exceeding 45 feet.

Just after 0400z, the altimeter instrument flying aboard Sentinel-6A returned significant wave heights to 65.77 ft (20 m) associated with the central Pacific hurricane-force low, embedded within a nearly 260 nm swath of phenomenal seas (>45 ft) #SatWave #MarineWx pic.twitter.com/jWfz1BUsdY — NWS OPC (@NWSOPC) December 21, 2024

The system consists of a complex low with its main center at 42N166W showing an impressive 946 MB pressure reading, moving east at 35 knots. A secondary low at 42N158W with 965 MB is also present.

Underscoring the significance these conditions, the World Meteorological Organization’s current record for significant wave height measured by a buoy stands at 19 meters (62.3 feet), recorded in 2013 between Iceland and the United Kingdom.

Sea State Analysis. Heights shown in meters. Sat, 21-Dec-2024 03:14:45 UTC

Experts note that these measurements represent only the significant wave height – the average of the highest one-third of waves. Individual waves in the affected area could potentially reach heights of more than twice the significant wave height.

The storm system is generating hurricane-force winds between 50 to 70 knots within 540 nautical miles of the primary low’s southern semicircle. Forecasts indicate the system will continue to impact shipping routes as it moves northeastward over the next 48 hours.